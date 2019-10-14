Greg Kesich blames Ethan Strimling for the conflict between the City Council and the mayor (“The many faces of Ethan Strimling,” Sept. 22). But is this the case?

Notice that members of the City Council rebelled against the last mayor, Michael Brennan, in 2015.

It seems clear that the problem is not with the people but with the position of mayor as defined by the Charter Commission. This problem will reoccur until the position is redefined.

At this point, I prefer Strimling, who votes for workers and those in need.

However much Kesich would like us to believe that the “monied interests” is simply a rhetorical phrase, we can see the effects in the high-rise condos and hotels, the city’s support for the sale of affordable units in Bayside Village to a redeveloping landlord and the decision to expel the homeless shelter to the margins of Portland.

Cristina Malcolmson

Portland

