FALMOUTH — Maine Audubon will hold its annual bird feed sale, Oct. 18-20, at the Gilsland Farm headquarters. Members will also receive a 20% discount off all bird feeders and accessories. Sale hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 18 and 19, and noon-4 p.m. Oct. 20. Through the end of October, Audubon will also offer native plants for sale.
