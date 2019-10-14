NEW HIRES

Shanna Cox joined the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce as president and chief executive officer.

Cox, of Lewiston, is a small business owner who brings 10 years of experience working on economic and community development goals for the L-A region.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Jake Ouellette, an investment associate and sustainable investment professional for Norway Savings Bank, joined the board for Portland Wheelers. He brings a strong financial background to the board, as well as extensive fundraising experience.

Christopher Sighinolfi joined the board of trustees for The MDI Biological Laboratory.

Sighinolfi is a managing director in U.S. Equity Research at Jefferies.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Amanda Corson, a personal insurance account executive with L. S. Robinson Co. insurance, earned the designation of certified insurance counselor.

Corson earned the designation through a series of rigorous written exams focusing on all major fields of insurance, agency operations and insurance management.

The American Institute of Architects New England recently recognized Whitten Architects with two awards.

The firm was recognized with the Emerging Professional Friendly Firm of 2019 and a Merit Award for Design Excellence for the firm’s Englishman Bay Retreat Project, led by project architect Tom Lane and principal architect Russ Tyson.

GENERAL

Perkins Thompson, P.A. and Maine Center for Elder Law have merged.

Perkins Thompson has provided legal services to U.S. and Canadian businesses, institutions, governmental entities and individuals for nearly 150 years. Maine Center for Elder Law, led by attorneys Barbara S. Schlichtman and Martin C. Womer, is a respected elder law, estate and special needs planning practice based in Kennebunk. They will continue as a practice of Perkins Thompson.

Submit your notices of new hires, promotions and professional recognitions to [email protected] and include a jpeg image, if you like.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous