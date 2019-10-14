WELLS – Richard Belanger, 82, of Wells, passed away peacefully after bravely battling cancer on Tuesday Oct. 8, 2019 in York Hospital, York Maine. Born in Caribou, to Francois and Josephine (Sanfacon) Belanger, he was a resident of Southington, Conn. before moving to Maine in 1992.

Richard proudly served in the U.S. Army and retired from Devoe Paints in Waterbury, Conn. before becoming co-owner of the Black Swan Tavern in Ogunquit. Richard loved spending time with his friends, traveling and attending the theatre. He was a member of St. Mary Roman Catholic Church in Wells.

Richard is survived by his husband, Joseph Acquaviva; and brothers, Joel of Glastonbury, Conn. and Walter of Southington, Conn., sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews; and close friends. He was predeceased by 15 siblings.

Memorial services will be held Oct. 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main Street Plantsville, CT 06479. A memorial service will be held in Wells at a future date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Johnson Funeral Home, 26 Market Street, North Berwick, Maine. Condolences may be expressed at www.JohnsonFuneralHomeME.com

Memorial donations may be made to the

York Hospital

3 Loving Kindness Way

York, ME 03909

