The Maine Historical Society opened the first Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Maine with a prayer and honor song, followed by drumming, singing and dancing and free admission for the day, including to the exhibit “Holding Up the Sky: Wabanaki People, Culture, History and Art”.

Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill earlier this year that replaced Columbus Day, the holiday the federal government still recognizes, with a state holiday to recognize Native Americans instead. The change recognizes that Christopher Columbus never actually set foot in America, and committed atrocities against the native people in the Caribbean islands on which he did land.

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Indigenous Peoples Day
Related Stories
Latest Articles