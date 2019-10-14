The Maine Historical Society opened the first Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Maine with a prayer and honor song, followed by drumming, singing and dancing and free admission for the day, including to the exhibit “Holding Up the Sky: Wabanaki People, Culture, History and Art”.
Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill earlier this year that replaced Columbus Day, the holiday the federal government still recognizes, with a state holiday to recognize Native Americans instead. The change recognizes that Christopher Columbus never actually set foot in America, and committed atrocities against the native people in the Caribbean islands on which he did land.
