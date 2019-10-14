Wed. 10/16 4 p.m. Public Art Committee PPL
Wed. 10/16 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Meeting Board CH
Wed. 10/16 5:30 p.m. Sustainability and Transportation Committee CH
Thur. 10/17 9 a.m. Emergency Shelter Assessment Committee OCC
Thur. 10/17 1 p.m. Maine Continuum of Care PPL
Mon. 10/21 4:30 p.m. City Council Safety Training CH
Mon. 10/21 5:30 p.m. City Council CH
Mon. 10/21 5:30 p.m. Portland Bicycle-Pedestrian Advisory Committee CH
Tues. 10/22 5:30 p.m. Health and Human Services and Public Safety CH
Tues. 10/22 4:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop CH
Tues. 10/22 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Public Hearing CH
Wed. 10/23 5:30 p.m. CDBG Applicant Meeting CH
Wed. 10/23 6:15 p.m. Peaks Island Council CC
