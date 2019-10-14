Wed.  10/16  4 p.m.  Public Art Committee  PPL

Wed.  10/16  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Meeting Board  CH

Wed.  10/16  5:30 p.m.  Sustainability and Transportation Committee  CH

Thur.  10/17  9 a.m.  Emergency Shelter Assessment Committee  OCC

Thur.  10/17  1 p.m.  Maine Continuum of Care  PPL

Mon.  10/21  4:30 p.m.  City Council Safety Training  CH

Mon.  10/21  5:30 p.m.  City Council  CH

Mon.  10/21  5:30 p.m.  Portland Bicycle-Pedestrian Advisory Committee  CH

Tues.  10/22  5:30 p.m.  Health and Human Services and Public Safety  CH

Tues.  10/22  4:30 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop  CH

Tues.  10/22  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board Public Hearing  CH

Wed.  10/23  5:30 p.m.  CDBG Applicant Meeting  CH

Wed.  10/23  6:15 p.m.  Peaks Island Council  CC

