Sanford police are looking for a man they say displayed sexually explicit behavior toward women in several locations in the city on Sunday.

The incidents are similar to reports in Portland and Gorham of a man flashing his genitals at women during the past week.

Sanford police on Sunday received several calls from residents about a man who was making “inappropriate sexual comments” toward women walking in various areas of the city, said Detective Everett Allen.

The man was later seen at two Aroma Joe’s locations where he was reportedly touching himself in a sexual way and attempted to gain access to the buildings, Allen said. The man was gone when police arrived and no employees were physically harmed.

The suspect is described by police as thin, between the ages of 25 and 35 and wearing his brownish-blonde hair in a ponytail or “man bun.” He was driving a beat up, dark colored Chevrolet truck with “Chevrolet” in big letters across the tailgate and “4×4” on the bed.

The suspect was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt at the time of the incidents, Sanford police said.

The incidents reported in Sanford are similar to incidents under investigation in Gorham and Portland, where police said last week a man with a “man bun” or ponytail driving an older pick-up truck exposed himself to women on the University of Southern Maine Gorham campus and on several Portland street.

Anyone with information about the Sanford incident can call Detective Allen at 324-9170 ext. 225.

