‘Wait Until Dark’

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday; through Oct. 26. Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills, $15, Thursdays are pay-what-you-can. sacorivertheatre.org

October is the perfect month to see a classic thriller, and The Originals are presenting a great one. “Wait Until Dark” made its Broadway debut in 1966 and playwright Fredrick Knott’s updated take on it is set in 1944 Greenwich Village. The story centers around a recently-blinded woman named Susan Hendrix, a valuable doll, a psychopath and a con man. You’ll be on the edge of your seat as the suspenseful twists and turns unfold onstage.

‘Beetlejuice’

8 p.m. Thursday. Cinemagic, 183 County Road, Westbrook, $8.75. cinemagicmovies.com

It’s been more than three decades since the hit movie “Beetlejuice,” starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis and Catherine O’Hara, delighted audiences. Here’s a chance to see it on the big screen as part of Cinemagic Westbrook’s Cult Classic series. Arrive early for a chance to win raffle prizes. No need to bring your Handbook for the Recently Deceased, but if you feel like dancing during the “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)” scene, we doubt anyone’s gonna stop you. Are you strange and unusual like Lydia Deetz? Then you don’t want to miss this.

‘The Producers’

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $15 in advance, $18 day of show. chocolatechurcharts.org

Studio Theatre of Bath presents the multiple Tony-winning musical by the comedic genius Mel Brooks. “The Producers,” which got its start as a film in 1967, tells the madcap story of a shady producer and his assistant’s attempt to produce an epic Broadway flop in the form of “Springtime for Hitler.” The show inadvertently becomes a smash hit and a world of hilarious trouble ensues. Musical numbers include “The King of Broadway,” “Keep It Gay” and “Prisoners of Love.”

Ryan Hamilton

8 p.m. Friday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $20 to $40 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

You might recognize the name Ryan Hamilton from his Netflix comedy special “Happy Face.” The Idaho native was named one of Rolling Stone’s Five Comics to Watch in 2012, and since then, he’s appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “Conan” and has opened for Jerry Seinfeld. He’s also performed countless comedy shows and is well ensconced in Manhattan’s comedy scene. Just watch a clip of last month’s appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” for a few fits of laughter.

Market on the Harbor

Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Brick South at Thompson’s Point, 8 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, $25, $35. harvestontheharbor.com

Harvest on the Harbor is the annual, multiday celebration of Portland and Maine’s independently owned restaurants, food, beer, wines and spirits, and the grand finale of several fabulous foodie events is the Market on the Harbor. There, you’ll find a culinary shopping, snacking and sipping adventure like none other. The list of vendors is eye-popping and mouth-watering and includes Vena’s Fizz House, Thyme and Honey Bakery, Resurgam Hot Sauce, Wandering Whistler, Illuminated ME, Dean’s Sweets, Ricker Hill Orchards, Prophecy Chocolate and several others. If you’re feeling splurgy, there’s a premarket brunch that kicks off at 10:30 a.m. with a Sinful Kitchen waffle bar, Zardetto Prosecco bar and live music from Katie Daggett and Ed Desjardins.

