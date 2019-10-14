LOS ANGELES — President Donald Trump is trying to influence votes on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”
Trump on Monday tweeted that viewers should vote for former White House press secretary Sean Spicer. The president called Spicer a “good guy” and wrote “he has always been there for us!”
Spicer tweeted his thanks with instructions on how viewers can cast votes.
Spicer has been paired with professional dancer Lindsay Arnold as they compete for the mirror ball trophy.
He says he’s doing it “to have fun and make it a really good experience.”
Trump supporters have embraced Spicer, but opponents have criticized the program for inviting him.
Spicer told USA Today there’s no question a “huge” amount of his votes come from Trump supporters.
Dancing with the Stars airs Monday night.
