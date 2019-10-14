Alyvia Caruso, Gorham field hockey: The sophomore forward helped the Rams win three games and move up to No. 3 in the Class A South Heal points. She scored the winning goal with 45 seconds remaining to beat Scarborough 2-1, then had an assist in a 3-0 win over Windham.

Maggie Cochran, Cape Elizabeth girls’ soccer: The sophomore scored two goals against Lake Region, two against Poland and four against Fryeburg Academy as the Capers won all three games to improve to 11-1.

Jaden Davies, Old Orchard Beach football: A junior quarterback/safety, Davies starred all over the field in the Gulls’ 50-20 eight-man win at Telstar. Davies had 20 carries for 155 yards and a touchdown, threw for 127 yards and two touchdowns, scored three 2-point conversions, intercepted two passes and made 11 tackles.

Emma Gallant, Cheverus girls’ soccer: The senior captain scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Windham and scored twice in a 5-0 win over Biddeford as the Stags ran their record to 11-0.

Evelyn Lukis, Yarmouth volleyball: The junior outside hitter played a pivotal role in the Clippers’ 3-1 win over Greely last week. She had 16 kills, eight coming in the decisive fourth game, where she also served up a pair of aces.

Caleb Manuel, Mt. Ararat golf: The senior won his second straight Class A individual title on Saturday, shooting a 3-under 69 to win by two strokes. Manuel’s score was the lowest among all classes.

Aiden Melville, Greely soccer: The senior set up teammate Silas Cunningham for the Rangers’ goal in a key 1-1 tie against unbeaten Yarmouth on Saturday, after scoring four goals in an 11-0 rout of Wells.

