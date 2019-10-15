The American Civil Liberties Union filed a motion in federal court on Sunday that would block Cape Elizabeth High School from suspending a sophomore for posting a note in the bathroom about sexual assault.

The issue has caused an uproar in the community, with Aela Mansmann, 15, and her supporters staging a walkout last week at the school over the suspension, while school administrators vigorously defended their actions.

The ACLU asked the U.S. District Court in Maine to issue a temporary restraining order that would prevent the three-day out-of-school suspension from going into effect. Mansmann had appealed her suspension – issued by high school principal Jeff Shedd – to Superintendent Donna Wolfrom.

“The school is punishing (Mansmann) for attempting to talk about an issue of real concern to herself and other students,” said Alison Beyea, executive director of the ACLU of Maine. “More and more, young people are leading the way and calling on us all to have badly-needed conversations about difficult issues. Instead of trying to silence them, it is our responsibility as adults to give them a safe forum in which to be heard. Unfortunately, Cape Elizabeth administrators took a much different tack. The school’s decision to suspend (Mansmann) will have a chilling effect on other students and make them hesitant to speak up about sexual assault, for fear of being punished.”

Mansmann had posted a note in the bathroom claiming there was a “rapist” in the school and “you know who it is.” After a male student complained that he believed the note targeted him, the high school suspended Mansmann based on the bullying policy. Mansmann has said she was not referring to a specific person.

“We all know by now that students’ free speech rights don’t end at the schoolhouse gate,” said Emma Bond, staff attorney at the ACLU of Maine. “The anti-bullying law was meant as a shield to protect students who are being targeted and harassed. It was not meant to silence students speaking up about difficult topics.”

The ACLU also is arguing that the school is retaliating against Mansmann for speaking to the media, violating her free speech rights.

This story will be updated.

