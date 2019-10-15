Arrests

10/7 at 12:52 p.m. Stacy Vankeuren, 37, of Independence Drive, was arrested by Officer Nicholas Bedard on Tibbetts Drive on a charge of theft.

10/8 at 10:02 p.m. Ernest O’Connor, 56, of Columbia Avenue, was arrested by Officer Patrick Scott on Pleasant Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/10 at 12:31 a.m. Nicole Losieniecki, 28, of Cushing Street, was arrested by Officer Cory Iles at Cushing and High streets, and charged with operating under the influence, failing to make an oral or written accident report, and failure to notify an officer of a motor vehicle accident.

10/11 at 10:21 p.m. Keshion Mclarty, 36, and Diandra Martin, 28, both of Kingston, Jamaica, and Camille Emanuel, 49, of Sint Maarten, were all arrested by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on Tibbetts Drive on a charge of theft.

10/13 at 11:06 a.m. Timmy Richardson Jr., 38, of Bradstreet Lane, Topsham, was arrested by Officer Joshua Bernier on Pleasant Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/13 at 3:30 p.m. Matthew Niemi, 35, of Casco, was arrested by Officer Joshua Bernier at River Road and Pleasant Street on a charge of violation of a protective order.

10/13 at 5:26 p.m. Nathan Meadows, 39, of Pond Drive, was arrested by Sgt. Edward Yurek on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

10/13 at 5:39 p.m. Tristan Chandler, 21, of Main Road, Phippsburg, was arrested by Officer Cory Iles on Tufton Street on a charge of violating condition of release.

Summonses

10/7 at 7:56 p.m. Mark Benson, 69, of Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on Medical Center Drive on a charge of theft.

10/10 at 4:27 p.m. Allen Merriam IV, 40, of Adams Court, Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on Tibbetts Drive on a charge of assault.

Fire calls

10/7 at 7:43 a.m. Alarm on Pine Street.

10/9 at 7:04 a.m. Alarm on Park Row.

10/9 at 7:28 p.m. Alarm on Stone Street.

10/9 at 10:01 p.m. Fuel spill on Maine Street.

10/10 at 3:33 a.m. Fuel spill on Harpswell Road.

10/10 at 7:31 a.m. Fuel spill on U.S. Route 1.

10/10 at 5:45 p.m. Vehicle fire on U.S. Route 1.

10/11 at 12:32 a.m. Alarm on Cumberland Street.

10/11 at 1:10 a.m. Alarm on Cumberland Street.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 60 calls from Oct. 7-14.

