Arrests

10/8 at 7:45 p.m. Heidi Powell, 44, of Portland, was arrested on Kettle Cove Road on charges of operating after suspension and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

10/9 at 9:10 a.m. Shawn Cressey, 25, of Pownal, was issued a summons on Spurwink Avenue by Officer Aaron Webster on a charge of operating after suspension.

10/12 no time given. A 16-year-old female was issued a summons by Officer Ben Davis on a charge of harassment.

10/13 at 11:10 a.m. Alexander Simard, 26, of Massachusetts, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Darin Estes on a charge of imprudent speed.

Fire calls

10/9 at 3:59 p.m. Chimney fire on Fowler Road.

10/13 at 5:49 a.m. Fire alarm on Shore Road.

10/14 at 9:49 p.m. Fire alarm on Wainwright Drive.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to nine calls from Oct. 8-14.

