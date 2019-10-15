After months of negotiations and years of speculation, the Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine sold its longtime downtown building at 142 Free St. to the Portland Museum of Art on Tuesday for $2.1 million, clearing the way for its planned move to a new space at Thompson’s Point in 2020 or 2021 and giving the art museum flexibility for expansion as it plans its long-term future.

The museums announced the sale in a joint news release Tuesday afternoon, closing the loop on a real estate transaction that many observers assumed was a forgone conclusion because of the physical proximity of the cultural institutions. The children’s museum is nearly adjacent to the PMA, separated by just a few feet near Free Street.

Chris Dougherty, president of the board of the children’s museum called the sale “an exciting and generational change for both organizations” and said that it represents the next step in the museum’s strategic plan to increase its cultural impact in southern Maine with its move to a new building at Thompson’s Point. Proceeds from the sale will go toward construction of the museum’s new building and its exhibitions. A capital campaign for the balance will be announced in the coming months, said Julie Butcher Pezzino, the children museum’s executive director.

“It’s an exciting and mutually advantageous opportunity for both organizations and it’s a great story for city of Portland,” Butcher Pezzino said in an interview. “Certainly, the Portland Museum of Art was the ideal purchaser in our minds of this building. It keeps Congress Street as a thriving art corridor and is another sign of progress to make Thompson’s Point a family-friendly and public transportation-friendly hub for creative activity.”

The children’s museum will announce the public phase of a $13.75 million capital campaign soon, Butcher Pezzino said. The “quiet phase” of the fundraising campaign “continues to go exceedingly well, and we feel confident about where we are. We are excited to invite the entire community into that process very soon.” She declined to say how much the museum has raised so far.

The sale, which closed Tuesday afternoon, means the children’s museum and theater can move forward with initial site work in preparation of its new building at Thompson’s Point. Butcher Pezzino said ground-level remediation work would begin soon at the construction site. The museum has about $700,000 earmarked for site remediation, including a $500,000 Brownfields Grant that it received last year to clean up hazardous materials leftover from the days when the site was home to railroad yard.

“People will start to see some activity, and we are working out the full construction timeline,” she said.

The new building will face I-295 and open either late in 2020 or more likely in early 2021, she said. As part of its sale agreement with the PMA, the Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine will be stay in its current location rent free for up to 20 months. It purchased the Free Street building in October 1991 and opened in 1993.

Mark Bessire, director of the Portland Museum of Art, said the museum’s purchase of the next-door building was “a perfect arrangement” because it enables the children’s museum to move and gives the PMA options as it considers its future. He said the PMA board has made no plans for the newly acquired building. Because the children’s museum can remain in its current location for up to 20 months, the PMA has time to incorporate the building into its long-term campus master plan, which was drawn up in 2014.

The sale gives the Portland Museum of Art ownership of a sizeable chunk of real estate between Spring and Free streets. In addition to the Payson Wing, which opened in 1983, the PMA owns the McLellan House and Sweat Galleries, which are attached to the Payson building, as well as the free-standing Clapp House, which fronts Spring Street, and a surface level parking lot, also on Spring Street. The Clapp House is currently empty and not being used by the museum.

The purchase of the building at 142 Free St. gives the PMA a larger presence on Free Street and Congress Square and enables the museum to focus its plans for growth and expansion in that direction, Bessire said.

“We are excited about the future of Congress Square, and we want all our attention focused on the square,” he said. “This gives us such flexibility. We can now really start thinking how all those pieces fit in a paced growth for the future. With the extent of growth in Portland, it’s important to stake out our neighborhood. There is development coming from all areas and in all directions.”

