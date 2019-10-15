The golf season has come to a close, field hockey and cross country begin their postseasons at the end of the week, the soccer and volleyball regular seasons are in their final days and even football is winding down.

As every game and meet take on greater importance, here’s an overview of every varsity sport at each school in our coverage area:

Golf

The golf season came a close on an overcast day Saturday at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro, where several local players enjoyed big days at the individual state championships.

Falmouth’s Tyler Baker shot an 18-hole round of 76 and tied for fifth place in Class A. The title went to repeat champion Caleb Manuel of Mt. Ararat (69). Greely’s Andrew Klein (77) placed seventh, Greely’s D.J. Kenney (81) tied for 12th, Falmouth’s Charlie Pochepan and Jack Stowell (84) tied for 17th and Greely’s Ben Rosenthal (86) tied for 26th.

York’s Tyler Rivers (77) won the Class B title. Yarmouth’s Sam O’Donnell ((81) finished fourth, Freeport’s T.J. Whelan (82) tied for fifth and Yarmouth’s Quinn Federle (92) placed 18th

In Class C, won by Kents Hill Mitch Terrio (71), North Yarmouth Academy’s Cal Davies (88) tied for 11th and Carson Gail (89) tied for 14th.

In the girls’ competition, won by co-champions Ruby Haylock and Morghan Dutil of Leavitt (who shot 75), Greely’s Ruth Weeks (93) tied for sixth, Freeport’s Molly Whelan (95) tied for 10th, Falmouth’s Celia Geci (104) tied for 20th and Falmouth’s Hannah Dubinsky (108) placed 23rd.

Football

On the gridiron,Yarmouth’s eight-man squad made it successive victories with a 50-20 win at Boothbay Friday to even its record at 3-3. The Clippers rushed for 559 yards. Jack McGrath gained 130, Sam Mason ran for 125, Wyatt Sullivan picked up 114 and had four touchdowns and Spencer Labrecque gained 57 yards and scored twice.

The Clippers (third in the eight-man large division Crabtree Points standings) host Ellsworth (2-4) Friday. In the opener, Sept. 6, Yarmouth won at Ellsworth, 20-14. The Clippers then finish at home versus Maranacook Oct. 25.

Freeport had the weekend off, but improved to 4-1 after earning a win by forfeit over Dirigo, which disbanded its varsity program earlier this fall.

The Falcons (fifth in Class C South) host 1-5 Poland Friday. Last year, Freeport lost, 43-12, at the Knights. Freeport closes at Camden Hills Oct. 26.

In Class B North, Falmouth fell to 3-3 and fifth in the Crabtrees following a 49-7 home loss to undefeated Brunswick. The Yachtsmen fell behind, 21-0, after one quarter and 42-0 at halftime. The Dragons added a final score in the third period and Falmouth got its points in the fourth quarter, on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Nick Mancini (11-of-18, 114 yards and a TD) to Brady Douglas (five catches, 75 yards, one score).

The Yachtsmen travel to 6-0 Cony Friday. The teams didn’t play last year. Falmouth then finishes the regular season at Windham Oct. 25.

Boys’ soccer

Falmouth and Yarmouth’s boys’ soccer teams remained undefeated at press time.

The Yachtsmen improved to 9-0-1 after a 1-0 victory at Thornton Academy last Tuesday. Gus Ford scored the goal. Falmouth (fourth in the Class A South Heal Points standings at press time) hosted undefeated Scarborough in a pivotal showdown Tuesday, plays at South Portland Friday, welcomes Westbrook Saturday and closes the regular season with another huge test at home versus Portland Tuesday of next week.

Yarmouth was 10-0-2 and first in Class B South after twice settling for 1-1 ties last week, at home against Freeport, then at Greely. Thomas Kuhn scored against the Falcons and Aidan Hickey had a late header to even things against the Rangers.

“We had some chances, especially late,” said Clippers’ coach Mike Hagerty said. “Give Greely credit. They played a very good first half. We didn’t come with the energy when we needed it and they scored a nice goal. It’s the first time we’ve really been down. Overall, we didn’t play horribly. In two games, we held two of the best teams around to a total of five shots.”

Yarmouth went to Gray-New Gloucester Tuesday, then closes at defending Class C champion Waynflete Thursday (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story, weather permitting).

Greely was 5-1-4 and third in Class B South after an 11-0 home win over Wells and a 1-1 home tie versus Yarmouth. Against the Warriors, Aidan Melville scored four times and Lucas Goettel and Ben Hirsch each contributed a pair of goals. Silas Cunningham put the Rangers on top against the Clippers, but Greely’s first home victory over Yarmouth since 2007 wasn’t to be, as the Clippers struck late.

“I thought we had some good chances,” said longtime Rangers’ coach Mike Andreasen. “Our goal for this game was win, lose or draw, we wanted to make sure we felt good about our effort. The kids held up well.”

Greely went to Lake Region Tuesday, hosts York Thursday, visits Gray-New Gloucester Saturday, then closes at York Monday of next week.

Freeport was 7-2-3 and fourth in Class B South after a 2-1 home win over York and a 1-1 tie at Yarmouth. In the victory, Jesse Bennell and Will Winter (on a penalty kick) scored goals.

“We definitely rallied in the second half,” Bennell said. “We weren’t happy with our first-half performance. We talked about it at halftime and knew we needed to stay positive and lift our teammates up and grind out a win,”

“We pulled it together and probably played some of our best soccer in the last 20 minutes of the game and that’s when we got our two goals,” Winter said. “We got contributions from everyone on the team today.”

“York completely outplayed us for 60-70 minutes, but I think maybe (our players) were feeling a little desperation and they turned it on,” Falcons” coach Bob Strong added. “We did change our formation in the second half with putting three guys up top as it opened the midfield for us. We were just trying to find a solution and answer to what York was playing. Some guys stepped up for us and that’s good to see.”

In the tie, a Winter penalty kick tied it up and Freeport got eight saves from Gabe Wagner. The Falcons were at Fryeburg Academy Tuesday, then wrap up the regular season at home versus Cape Elizabeth Saturday.

Defending state champion NYA was 3-7-2 and seventh in Class D South following a 5-0 loss at Traip Academy and a 2-1 win at Sacopee Valley. Rogers Crowley and Stefan Kulhanek had goals in the victory and Alex Wignall made seven saves. The Panthers hosted Wells Tuesday and close the regular season at home Saturday versus Lake Region.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, defending champion NYA improved to 10-1-1 and first in the Class D South Heals following a 3-2 home victory over Waynflete and a 3-0 win at Fryeburg Academy. Against the Flyers, as the Panthers avenged their lone loss, Serena Mower had a pair of goals, including the winner, and Natalie Farrell also tickled the twine. Farrell, Angel Huntsman and Naomi Reischman all scored in the win over the Raiders. NYA went to St. Dom’s Tuesday and closes the regular season at Traip Academy Friday.

In Class A South, Falmouth was 7-1-3 and fourth after wins over visiting Thornton Academy (1-0, in overtime) and at Westbrook (1-0) last week. Devin Quinn (from Lexi Bugbee) scored in OT to beat the Golden Trojans. Against the Blue Blazes, Bugbee had the lone goal. The Yachtsmen were at undefeated, two-time defending regional champion Scarborough Tuesday (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story), welcome South Portland Friday, then close at Portland Tuesday of next week.

In Class B South, Yarmouth improved to 9-2-1 and second after avenging an earlier loss with a 1-0 victory at Freeport, then downing host Greely, 3-1. Hannah Dwyer scored the goal against the Falcons. In the win over the Rangers, Parker Harnett had two goals and Dwyer scored the other. The Clippers went to Gray-New Gloucester Tuesday, then finish the regular season at home against Wells Thursday.

Freeport was 9-2-1 and third in the region after a 5-2 home victory over York and a 1-0 home loss to Yarmouth. In the win, Rachel Wall scored twice and Catriona Gould, Tia Peterson and Hannah Spaulding had one goal apiece. The Falcons hosted Fryeburg Academy Tuesday and close the regular season at home against Cape Elizabeth Saturday.

Greely was 4-6-1 and clung to the 11th and final playoff spot in Class B South following a 3-1 win at Wells and a 3-1 home loss to Yarmouth. Kacie O’Grady had two goals and Sawyer Dusch also scored in the victory. The Rangers hosted Lake Region Tuesday, go to York Thursday and close at home versus Gray-New Gloucester Saturday.

Field hockey

Freeport’s field hockey team was 8-3-2 and second to defending regional champion York in the Class B South Heals at press time after a 4-2 win at St. Dom’s and a scoreless tie at Poland last week. In the victory, Autumn Golding had two goals, while Hannah Groves and Ally Randall also rattled the cage. Piper Sherbert made five saves in the tie. The Falcons finish the regular season at home Wednesday versus Yarmouth (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story).

Yarmouth will enter that game 6-6-1 and fifth in Class B South after a scoreless home tie versus Lake Region Friday.

Greely was 5-8 and ninth in Class B South (where only eight teams make the playoffs) after a 2-0 win at Wells and a 3-2 home loss to Cape Elizabeth last week. The Rangers went to York Tuesday for their finale, likely needing a win or tie to make it into the playoffs.

In Class C South, NYA was 4-9 and fifth a 6-0 loss at Lake Region last week. The Panthers finish the regular season at Sacopee Valley Wednesday.

In Class A South, Falmouth was 6-7 and 10th in the Heals after a 4-1 home loss to defending state champion Biddeford and a 3-1 setback at Bonny Eagle. Chloe Bush scored in the loss to the Tigers. The Yachtsmen finish the regular season at Sanford Wednesday.

The field hockey playoffs begin this weekend. The quarterfinals are Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Those games will be played on the fields of the higher seeds.

Volleyball

Falmouth and Yarmouth’s defending state champion volleyball teams continue to set the pace this fall.

The Yachtsmen improved to 12-0 and extended their win streak to 24 after a four-set (25-19, 19-25, 25-7, 25-9) home win over Gorham last Tuesday in a state final rematch. Annika Hester had 26 kills, Katie Phillips 18 assists, a dozen service points and 11 kills, Rose Riversmith 15 service points, six kills and four blocks, Hillary Bouchard 16 assists and Holly Barney 17 service points.

“We wanted to come out stronger and beat them,” Barney said. “We didn’t want it to go five (sets).”

“The girls are at a stage where they all have roles they’ve been given or have adjusted to,” said Yachtsmen coach Larry Nichols. “After the second set, there was a short conversation about doing what you’re supposed to do. Then they did what they’re supposed to do.”

Falmouth (first in the Class A Heals) went to Windham Tuesday and closes the regular season at home versus Thornton Academy Thursday.

Yarmouth, meanwhile, improved to 11-1 and extended its win streak to 11 after beating visiting Greely in four-sets (25-15, 25-17, 23-25, 25-14) and host Washington Academy in straight sets (25-16, 28-26, 25-12) last week. In the win over the Rangers, Maggie Murray had 21 kills and Evelyn Lukis, despite being under the weather, added 16.

“We’re so connected as a team and we have so much fun playing together,” Lukis said. “I want to win (states) again. It’s so exciting. We just have to keep our consistency.”

“Hats off to (Greely),” said Clippers coach Jim Senecal. “Give them credit. They kept us off-balance and we couldn’t stay in system. We struggled passing and hitting. It wasn’t our normal rhythm.”

Against Washington Academy, Murray led the way with 21 more kills. Yarmouth (first in Class B) hosted York Thursday and closes the regular season Monday at Cape Elizabeth in a state final rematch.

Greely was 6-5 and fourth in Class B following a four-set loss at Yarmouth and a 3-1 home win over Brewer. In the loss, the Rangers were paced by Ciel Antoine’s 10 assists and nine service points, eight kills from Katie Fitzpatrick and Eliza Rowland’s seven service points and six kills.

“We’re getting better,” Greely coach Kelvin Hasch said. “This is the best we’ve played yet this season. We played the whole match right with them and I was happy about that. We just had to get some experience and get better. Now, we have to get our (injured) girls back.”

The Rangers welcomed Westbrook Tuesday, host Cape Elizabeth Friday and close at York Monday.

In Class C, NYA was 6-6 and sixth after Friday’s 3-0 (25-22, 25-13, 25-16) home win over Gardiner. After visiting Westbrook Friday, the Panthers finish at home versus Lake Region Monday.

Cross country

The final regular season cross country meets were held last week.

Freeport and Greely joined Wells at Cape Elizabeth. The Rangers won the boys’ meet, while the Falcons placed fourth. Greely was paced by Sam Wilson, who was third individually in 16 minutes, 29.87 seconds. Freeport’s top finisher was Martin Horne (fifth, 16:36.65). In the girls’ race, won by Cape Elizabeth, Greely was runner-up and Freeport placed third. The Rangers were led by Marin Provencher (second, 19:35.76). The Falcons’ top finisher was Jane Dawson (seventh, 20:44.43).

Yarmouth took part in a seven-team meet at Lake Region. The Clippers’ boys were second to York (Odeh Rizkallah was third individually) and the girls placed fourth (Addison Hounchell was 10th in 22:13).

Falmouth took part in a six-team meet at Windham. The Yachtsmen boys were first and were paced by individually champion Ben Greene (16:15.70). The girls were second to Bonny Eagle, but boasted the top two individuals, Sofie Matson (17:40) and Karley Piers (19:33).

Friday, at St. Joseph’s College in Standish, Freeport, Greely, Maine Coast Waldorf, NYA and Yarmouth take part in the Western Maine Conference championship meet.

The regional championships are Saturday, Oct. 26 at Twin Brook Recreation Center in Cumberland.

