SCARBOROUGH — On a night that 11 seniors and their families were honored, freshman Ali Mokriski and sophomore Caitlin Noiles scored Tuesday to lead undefeated Scarborough to a 2-0 victory against Falmouth in a late-season showdown of Class A South girls’ soccer contenders at the Kippy Mitchell Complex.

“We grinded the game out,” said Scarborough Coach Mike Farley. “We hit two wonder shots, really nice goals. We did a good job moving the ball around and keeping (Falmouth) under pressure.”

Less than five minutes in, Mokriski, who already holds the program’s freshman goal-scoring record, connected for the 12th time this season, taking a pass from Grace Pettingill and launching a left-footed shot over Falmouth goalkeeper Jordan Wolf.

“I got a great ball from Grace,” Mokriski said. “I first touched it with my right foot, then I hit it with my left and it somehow curled in. I’m naturally a lefty so I’m comfortable shooting that way. It’s been a great experience this year. The other girls make me feel really comfortable.”

In the 16th minute, Mokriski played a part in the second goal for the Red Storm (12-0). She passed to Noiles, who one-timed a shot past Wolf (13 saves) to make it 2-0.

“Caitlin had a great shot that just went past the goalie,” Mokriski said.

“Caitlin hit a full volley from the top of the box,” Farley added. “It was helpful to hit those shots from distance.”

Scarborough held Falmouth (7-2-3) without a shot in the first half, but the Yachtsmen generated a little offense after that.

Falmouth earned a pair of corner kicks and dangerous midfielder Lexi Bugbee put a couple shots on goal, but keeper Nikki Young (three saves) never let the Yachtsmen make it a game.

“Our plan coming into this was to force them to take shots from distance,” Falmouth Coach Andrew Pelletier said. “They just hit two unbelievable goals. I was happy with 40 minutes of our game. We just have to figure out a way to put together 80.

“If we’re able to get a result in the next couple games (South Portland and Portland), we’re in position to maybe finish fourth. We’re trying to just play good soccer the rest of the way.”

Scarborough closes the regular season with games at Gorham and undefeated Cheverus, then will look reach the Class A state final for the third consecutive year, after losing to Camden Hills the past two seasons.

“I’ve been impressed with how we’ve played this year,” Farley said. “We’re better than I thought we’d be, and (Mokriski) is a big reason for that, but now we’ll get battle-tested. Throw out the records when it’s Gorham-Scarborough and Cheverus will be gunning for us.”

