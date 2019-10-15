Investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office have been unable to determine the cause of the fire that destroyed McCormack Building Supply at 8 Lithgow St. in Winslow on Friday, according to Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

In a statement released on Tuesday afternoon, McCausland said that investigators determined that the fire, reported at 11:52 a.m., started near a building in the back of a complex known as the “pine shed” where white pine lumber was stored.

Within minutes the building was engulfed in flames, prompting firefighting crews from Albion, China, Clinton, Fairfield, Oakland, Vassalboro and Waterville to race to the scene to assist Winslow’s fire department.

Investigators arrived on the scene at around 1 p.m. on Friday and conducted interviews throughout the weekend. Officials interviewed approximately 25 people who were in or near the building at the time of the fire including employees, customers and employees of the paving company which was paving on the property.

Due to the extensive damage caused by the fire, investigators were unable to identify any one source.

Despite the loss, estimated to exceed $4 million, building owner Duane Farnham plans to rebuild the business.

“It was my brother’s business, but he was going to turn it over to his son any day, and then the fire happened,” Farnham’s sister said in a phone interview Monday. “Now they’re planning to rebuild. His son is very interested in keeping business going, so that’s what’s going to happen.”

McCormack Building Supply sells building materials, hardware, power tools and bath and kitchen fixtures. The company also offers design services.

