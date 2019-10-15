I have lived in Portland my whole life. I have seen Portland change over the years, growing more rapidly, economically.
As a local small-business owner, I am voting for Ethan Strimling because he makes it possible for businesses like mine to survive. He is the only candidate for mayor who gets it.
We need someone in City Hall who can look out for the little guy. Someone who understands what makes our city great is the diversity of our people, the diversity of our businesses, the diversity of our neighborhoods.
What concerns me are the developers trying to maximize every dollar. Jacking up the rent, for some national chain to move in. I don’t want to be pushed out, as Portland is a great city to live in.
Please join me in voting for Mayor Strimling on Nov. 5.
Walter Phillips
Portland
