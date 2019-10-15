Bath

Tues.  10/22  5 p.m.  Economic Development Committee  CH

Wed.  10/23  4 p.m.  Transportation Committee Meeting  CH

Brunswick

Mon.  10/21  6:30 p.m.  Town Council  TH

Tues.  10/22  7 p.m.  Planning Board  TH

Tues.  10/22  7 p.m.  Tree Committee  TH

Wed.  10/23  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  TH

Wed.  10/23  Daylong  School Policy & Planning Committee  TH

Wed.  10/23  5:30 p.m.  School Board Workshop  TH

Wed.  10/23  6 p.m.  Rivers & Coastal Waters Commission  TH

Thur.  10/24  9:30 a.m.  People Plus  Thornton Oaks

Thur.  10/24  5 p.m.  Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee  TH

Thur.  10/24  7 p.m.  Recycling & Sustainability Committee  TH

Harpswell

Mon.  10/21  5 p.m.  Mitchell Field  TO

Mon.  10/21  6 p.m.  Library Forum  TO

Tues.  10/22  5 p.m.  Marine Resources  TO

Thur.  10/24  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  TO

Topsham

Thur.  10/24  6 p.m.  Community Center Committee  RR

