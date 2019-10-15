Bath
Tues. 10/22 5 p.m. Economic Development Committee CH
Wed. 10/23 4 p.m. Transportation Committee Meeting CH
Brunswick
Mon. 10/21 6:30 p.m. Town Council TH
Tues. 10/22 7 p.m. Planning Board TH
Tues. 10/22 7 p.m. Tree Committee TH
Wed. 10/23 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee TH
Wed. 10/23 Daylong School Policy & Planning Committee TH
Wed. 10/23 5:30 p.m. School Board Workshop TH
Wed. 10/23 6 p.m. Rivers & Coastal Waters Commission TH
Thur. 10/24 9:30 a.m. People Plus Thornton Oaks
Thur. 10/24 5 p.m. Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee TH
Thur. 10/24 7 p.m. Recycling & Sustainability Committee TH
Harpswell
Mon. 10/21 5 p.m. Mitchell Field TO
Mon. 10/21 6 p.m. Library Forum TO
Tues. 10/22 5 p.m. Marine Resources TO
Thur. 10/24 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen TO
Topsham
Thur. 10/24 6 p.m. Community Center Committee RR
