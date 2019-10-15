Another frustrating weekend of flag-filled football culminated with the Packers’ 23-22 last-second win over the Lions on Monday night thanks to two hands-to-the-face calls on Detroit defensive end Trey Flowers.

The first one came with about 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter and Detroit comfortably ahead 22-13. The flag negated a sack of Aaron Rodgers that might have sealed Green Bay’s fifth straight loss to the Lions and instead led to Allen Lazard’s 35-yard TD catch that made it 22-20.

The second one came on a third-down incompletion by Rodgers that would have forced the Packers to kick a field goal with about 90 seconds left, plenty of time for Detroit to respond with its own field-goal drive. Instead, the Packers ran the clock down to 2 seconds before Mason Crosby kicked the winning 23-yarder as time expired, then did his very first Lambeau Leap.

NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent said the first call was correct, but the second call was not.

“There was one that was clear that we support, and there was another that when you look at and review the play, it’s not something you want to see called,” Vincent said Tuesday at the owners’ meetings in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “The foul wasn’t there.”

Flowers, who had never been whistled for hands-to-the-face fouls in his five-year NFL career, said he was using the same move all game, putting his hands on left tackle David Bakhtiari’s chest, not his neck or face.

“I didn’t think hands to the chest was a penalty,” Flowers said.

“Monday Night Football” analyst Booger McFarland complained about the first call on Flowers and was even more critical of the second one, saying, “you basically end the game on what I call a bogus hands-to-the-face.”

This NFL season has been, in significant part, about officiating, as coaches and other observers have been critical of the application of the new system making pass interference reviewable by instant replay.

Although the season has been filled with officiating miscues and uncertainty, no immediate action is expected to be taken at the owners’ meeting. Expanding the scope of instant replay to reverse judgment calls, such as those that went against Flowers, does not appear to be the immediate answer. Coaches regularly have complained about inconsistency in the interference-related replay rulings being made this season by Al Riveron, the NFL’s senior vice president of officiating.

NFL leaders do not seem to be listening, however. According to several people familiar with the thinking of league leaders, the NFL believes that the new system, while imperfect, is working “OK” and the onus is on coaches to adjust after they pushed hard in March for the rule change. The new system was ratified by owners on a one-year basis, meaning it will be up for reconsideration following this season.

MEETINGS: The NFL says the number of concussions in exhibition games this year rose to 49 from 34 in 2018, an increase of 44 percent and a setback in efforts to reduce brain trauma.

Concussions in preseason practices fell to 30 from 45 in 2018, perhaps a reflection of the NFL’s decision this year to eliminate drills that involve especially violent one-on-one contact. The total of 79 preseason concussions in practice and games was the same a year ago.

ACL injuries during the preseason declined to 16 from 28 in 2018. But the concussion rate in exhibition games was the highest since 2015.

JETS: The New York Jets signed defensive back Blake Countess and waived cornerback Arthur Maulet.

Countess was most recently with Philadelphia, which signed him as a free agent in May but waived him in August. He was a sixth-round draft pick of the Eagles in 2016. He was cut before that season and signed with the Los Angeles Rams. He had 54 tackles, two interceptions, one sack and three passes defensed in 37 games for the Rams from 2016-18. He also returned kicks last season for the NFC champions, averaging 24.6 yards on 17 returns.

TRADES: The Browns traded disappointing offensive lineman Austin Corbett to the Los Angeles Rams for an undisclosed 2021 draft pick.

• A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press that the Los Angeles Rams acquired star cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for two first-round picks and a fourth-rounder.

Jacksonville gets first-round picks from the Rams in 2020 and 2021, and a fourth-round pick in 2021.

Ramsey is one of the NFL’s elite defensive backs, earning two Pro Bowl selections in three seasons with the Jaguars. The fifth overall pick in the 2016 draft has nine career interceptions, but his tumultuous tenure is Jacksonville is over.

BEARS: The Chicago Bears put Pro Bowl defensive tackle Akiem Hicks on injured reserve, the latest blow on the injury front for a team trying to keep up in the NFC North.

Hicks suffered an elbow injury Oct. 6 against the Oakland Raiders. Coach Matt Nagy had suggested Hicks might return this season and putting him on IR allows the Bears to bring him back in eight weeks.

COWBOYS: Defensive end Tyrone Crawford is set to undergo season-ending hip surgery for an injury that bothered him through the offseason.

BROWNS: Cleveland QB Baker Mayfield was limited during practice with a hip injury sustained in the second half against Seattle. Mayfield was hurt when he made a spin move and got hit during a run in the third quarter.

The Browns have a bye this week, giving Mayfield time to recover before Cleveland (2-4) visits New England on Oct. 27.

STEELERS: Defensive end Stephon Tuitt’s season is over.

The Steelers placed Tuitt on injured reserve two days after Tuitt tore a pectoral muscle in the first quarter of a 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

SAINTS: Defensive back P.J. Williams was suspended two games for a violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

