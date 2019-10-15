SOUTH PORTLAND – Eugene “Gene” C. Roberts, 89, died on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House following a short illness.Gene was born on Jan. 31, 1930, the son of the late Edwin “Babe” and Willhemena (Lungren) Roberts in his parents’ home on Browns Hill in South Portland. Gene grew up in South Portland on Dawson Street in the house his father built. Gene learned the meaning of hard work starting as a child when he worked local farms including the Dawson Farm. Gene also learned to ride horses that were stabled and boarded at his Dawson Street home.In 1949, he married the love of his life, Jeannine Louise Manchester. They were happily married for 58 years. After their wedding, they moved to Revere, Mass. There, Gene worked many jobs to support his growing family that includes American Builtrite Rubber Company, ownership of his own diner and restaurant, and then Flying Tiger Airlines. In 1971, the family moved back to Maine where Gene worked as a mechanic at Brown Chrysler Plymouth. After leaving Brown Chrysler, he obtained his real estate license working for Century 21 Realty. He then set out on his own, forming Four Season Realty, after which he happily retired.In his free time, Gene enjoyed woodworking, carpentry and oil painting of which he easily sold many. Many of his paintings are still owned and treasured by his children. During his retirement, he was an active member of the Board of Directors for Highland Memorial Cemetery. Gene’s greatest joys in life, in addition to his bride, were his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his great-great-grandchild. Gene also found great joy in teaching his grandchildren songs that were sure to embarrass their parents, all in good fun!Gene was predeceased by his loving wife and best friend, Jeannine in 2007; his grandson, Jimmy Mulkern in 1994; and his son-in-law, Mark Harrington in 2000. Also, his three brothers, Frederick, Arthur and Edwin, and his sister, Janice Balchen.He is survived by his son, Michael Roberts and wife, Susan of Boca Raton, Fla., daughters, Sandra Harrington of Fairview, Pa., Denise Mooney and husband, Terry of Durham, Sherry DiCenso of Westbrook, and Terri Caiazzo and husband, David of South Portland. Also, 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.A private graveside service for immediate family will be held on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at Highland Memorial Cemetery in South Portland. A celebration of life for all family and friends will be held Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 from 2 p.m – 6 p.m. at his home, 128 Dawson Street in South Portland. To view Gene’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Gene’s memory to St. Jude’s Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

