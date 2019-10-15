WINDHAM – George Edouard Maynard, 78, passed away on Oct. 11, 2019, at the Gosnell House in Scarborough. He was born on Sept. 14, 1941, in Sanford, the son of Gerard and Marianne (Dumont) Maynard.

He is survived by his wife, Carol; daughter, Jessica Maynard Shaw and husband, Christopher Shaw; granddaughter and light of his life, Sophia Shaw; brothers, Gerard and Gregory; sister, Denise Magnuson; many in-laws and nieces and nephews, both near and far. He was predeceased by a sister, Sr. Anne (Gilberte) Maynard.

George had lived with heart problems for many years but he never let that keep him from doing the things he loved. He was a wonderful husband, loving dad and the best Grandpa ever.

Per his wishes there will be no visiting hours or service. Arrangements are by the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee.

Send questions/comments to the editors.