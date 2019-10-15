PARSONSFIELD – Mary Barr Wagner, 88, died peacefully at her Parsonsfield, Maine, home on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Never one to be ordinary, Mary defied the odds after her diagnosis of lung cancer almost two years ago, giving those around her the opportunity to express their love and to experience her warmth, wit and her magnificent infectious smile right up until her last days.Mary was born in Detroit, Michigan, on Jan. 12, 1931, the daughter of Mason and Mary Barr. Until retiring near her parents’ longtime home in Maine in the mid-’90s, Mary lived all over the country and the world. It was a childhood move to Falls Church, Virginia, that led Mary to her loving husband of 65 years, John E. Wagner. She first encountered John in 1942, when he and his brother would sail by her house showing off their no-hands coasting skills on their bikes. Mary was proud of her father’s contributions to the FDR administration in the ’30s and ’40s, whether it was helping resettle Dust Bowl refugees or his work in the Puerto Rico Governor’s office. The Limerick, Maine, home her parents purchased in 1937 was nicknamed Security Farm because of her father’s assignment to the Farm Security Administration. Her experiences as a child and her parents’ dedication to public service spurred her lifelong interest in world affairs and politics.Mary attended the University of Vermont and American University. On the day after John’s graduation from the Naval Academy in 1954, Mary and John were married and began their adventures together. The travels of a naval career were perfect complements to her sense of curiosity and gregarious nature.Over the years, John and Mary had five children and moved house over 20 times. They lived in Georgia, Virginia, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Michigan, Maine, Guam, Japan and Hong Kong. Mary never let details like language barriers get in the way of striking up a conservation with a stranger who might become a new friend and she was able to find or form community everywhere she went. In Guam, she edited a small weekly newspaper; in Yokohama, she learned Japanese so that she could talk with her neighbors and then became an English teacher at a nearby high school. Through her 10 years working with the League of Women Voters in Hong Kong, she was able to combine her love of people, politics and her commitment to civic engagement. Mary loved language and puzzles. Many mornings were devoted to solving the New York Times crossword and she loved sharing interesting news and information she gleaned from reading three daily newspapers. Puzzles were a special form of connection with her brother and sister and they never tired of trying to stump each other with ever more difficult jigsaw and word puzzles. She also loved animals of all kinds and took great pleasure in watching the creatures and birds that passed by her kitchen window in Maine – she could name most of the migratory birds that visited their many feeders. Her family will miss her expansive knowledge and ability to answer almost any question about nature, language, or current events. Mary adored her extended family and happily adopted the people they held most dear. She brought people together over many a good meal and was a wonderful cook. She will be missed by all who knew her for her sparkling blue eyes, her quick wit, her intellect, her blueberry pie and her joy in a good conversation.Mary is survived by her husband, John Wagner, and their children, Mick (Holli) Wagner, Jack Wagner, Elizabeth Wagner, Julie Wagner, Ann (Jim) Foley; their grandchildren, Leslie Sullivan, Alex Wagner, Damian Padilla, Betsy Padilla, Danielle Griffin, and Rebecca Foley; as well as five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Frances Noland, and her daughter-in-law, Marie Bove Wagner. Her brother, Mason Barr Jr., followed her soon after, passing on Oct. 7, 2019.Mary’s family is grateful to the many friends and family members who brightened her days with visits, phone calls, and notes – with special gratitude to the dedicated staff of Hospice of Southern Maine and to personal caregivers, Christeen Fossum and Tina Colwell.Mary was devoted to the advancement of science and donated her body to the University of New England. A celebration of life will be held next summer. “When you are sorrowful look again in your heart, and you shall see that in truth you are weeping for that which has been your delight.” – Kahlil GibranOnline condolence messages can be submitted at the Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home website www.mainefuneral.com Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the League of Women Voters, Planned Parenthood or theAmerican Cancer Society.

