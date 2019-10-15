YARMOUTH — Parker Harnett and Ehryn Groothoff scored Tuesday as Yarmouth rallied to a 2-1 victory against Gray-New Gloucester in a Western Maine Conference girls’ soccer game.

Groothoff’s goal came on a penalty kick and Kate Siegel had two saves for Yarmouth (10-2-1).

Lydia Espling scored and Ivy Abrams made three saves for the Patriots (7-6).

MT. ARARAT 4, LEWISTON 1: The Eagles (9-3) scored all of their goals in the second half to defeat the Blue Devils (2-8-2) at Topsham.

Morgan Ruff and Alexa Gurney each scored twice for Mt. Ararat after Leah Dube scored for Lewiston in the first.

SOUTH PORTLAND 4, DEERING 2: Brooklynn Ortiz scored twice to lead the Red Riots (3-9) past the Rams (2-10) at South Portland.

Hattie Tetzlaff added a goal and an assist, and Olivia Cloutier also scored for South Portland.

Mia Sargent had two goals for the Rams.

PORTLAND 1, KENNEBUNK 0: Annika More knocked a ball inside the box and Toni Stevenson one-timed it in after eight minutes of the second half as the Bulldogs (9-2-1) edged the Rams (6-5-1) at Kennebunk.

Caroline Lerch made six saves for the win. Claudia Kenneway had 11 saves for Kennebunk.

WINDHAM 5, BIDDEFORD 1: Julia McKenna had two goals as the Eagles (7-3-2) downed the Tigers (2-11) at Biddeford.

Rylee Pepin, Abbey Thornton and Sarah Talon also scored, and Riley Silvia made five saves for Windham.

Maddie Sonne-Loranger scored for the Tigers from Kaelly O’Guinn. Kerri Scott had 11 saves.

YORK 6, POLAND 1: Delaney LaBonte and Eliza Linn each had two goals as York (6-5) defeated the Knights (1-12) at Poland.

Nina Howe and Charlotte Williamson also scored for the Wildcats. Allie MacDonald made four saves.

Halie Vachon opened the scoring for the Knights and Sophie Vallee made 11 saves.

BRUNSWICK 12, CONY 0: Isabella Banks had three goals and an assist as the Dragons (9-2) defeated the Rams (1-11) at Brunswick.

Mackenzie Door added two goals. Alex Bunker, Molly Taub, Lila Solberg, Kynli Van Leer, Riley McAllaster, Mia Klimash and Hannah Lay also scored.

GREELY 4, LAKE REGION 1: Hannah Cornish, Sawyer Dusch, Kaci O’Grady and Elle Jowett scored for the Rangers (5-6-1), who used a three-goal second half to pull away from the Lakers (2-6-4) at Cumberland.

Elise Ekowicki made six saves for Greely.

TRAIP ACADEMY 1, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: Kathleen McPherson scored as the Rangers (10-2) beat the Hawks (7-2-4) at South Hiram.

Jennifer McCluskey assisted and Abigail Pitcairn made three saves for the shutout.

Kylie Day had five saves for Sacopee.

FIELD HOCKEY

DIRIGO 4, BOOTHBAY REGION 3: Kailey Hackett scored twice in the first six minutes as the Cougars (9-5) took a 3-0 lead before holding off the Seahawks (5-9) at Boothbay Harbor.

Lauren Ferland and Morgan Woods also scored for Dirigo. Chloe Arsenault scored three goals for Boothbay, two in the second half.

YORK 3, GREELY 0: Ashley LaPierre, Abby Dickson and Ashley Carney scored to lift the Wildcats (13-0) over the Rangers (5-9) at York.

Sage Works and Christina Dargie had assists, and Kate Nowell made four saves for York.

CAPE ELIZABETH 3, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: Grace Gray scored two goals to lead the Capers (7-7) past the Patriots (6-7) at Cape Elizabeth.

Isabel Berman had a goal and an assist, Camden Woods added two assists and Christiana Pinette totaled nine saves for Cape.

Madelyn Cote scored and Mackenzie Baston had 10 saves for Gray-New Gloucester.

FREEPORT 9, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Rachel Wall scored twice as the Falcons (10-2-1) handled the Raiders (2-11) at Freeport.

Catriona Gould, Hannah Spaulding, Ellie Whittier, Tara Migliaccio, Hayley Lewis, Megan Driscoll and Emily Olsen also scored. Carly Intraversato had four assists.

Morgan Fusco made 14 saves for Fryeburg.

LAKE REGION 3, POLAND 0: Kaitlyn Plummer had two goals as the Lakers (9-4-1) shut out the Knights (6-7-1) at Naples.

Kendyl Ridlon added a goal from Chantale Symonds and Kelsey Gerry had one save for the Lakers.

Ashton Sturtevant totaled eight saves for Poland.

VOLLEYBALL

PORTLAND 3, KENNEBUNK 0: Rose Watson had nine aces and 12 kills as the Bulldogs (4-7) defeated the Rams (1-10) 25-13, 25-14, 25-17 at Portland.

Erin Chadbourne added four kills and eight assists, and Kiera Eubanks chipped in with four blocks for Portland.

Katherine Paoletti led Kennebunk with five kills and three aces.

FALMOUTH 3, WINDHAM 0: Annika Hester had 19 kills and six digs, and Katie Phillips added seven kills and 18 assists as the Yachtsmen (13-0) downed the Eagles (9-3) at Windham.

Megan Fleck led Windham with eight assists, two kills and two aces, and Meghan Harmon added three kills and two aces.

THORNTON ACADEMY 3, BONNY EAGLE 1: The Trojans (8-3) rallied after losing the first set and defeated the Scots (7-5), 15-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-21 at Standish.

Olivia Hand led the Trojans with five blocks and eight kills. Emily Reny added eight aces.

Emily Bartash had seven kills and five blocks for the Scots. Kiara Morse chipped in with seven aces.

SCARBOROUGH 3, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: The Red Storm (10-2) defeated the Red Riots (9-3) in straight sets, 25-21, 25-13, and 25-20 at South Portland.

Madeline Strouse led Scarborough with nine kills and two aces. Maya Brooks added six kills.

Kaleisha Towle led South Portland with six kills. Maria Degifico chipped in with five more.

