Arrests

10/7 at 11:51 p.m. Caleb Andrew Daigle, 30, of Ledgewood Drive, was arrested on Ledgewood Drive by Officer Derek Lucas on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Summonses

10/7 at 11:51 p.m. John M. Daigle, 63, of Ledgewood Drive, was issued a summons on Ledgewood Drive by Officer Derek Lucas on a charge of domestic violence assault.

10/8 at 5:20 p.m. Edward L. Barker, 29, of Yarmouth Road, Gray, was issued a summons on Liberty Court by Officer Joshua Robinson on a charge of assault.

10/9 at 1:46 p.m. Shelley Jacobs, 40, of Landing Woods Road, was issued a summons on Landing Woods Road by Officer Graham Hults on a charge of passing a stopped school bus.

10/10 at 11:52 p.m. Crystal Shae Casey, 33, of Juniper East, was issued a summons on East Main Street by Officer Michael Peacock on a charge of passing a stopped school bus.

10/13 at 12:36 p.m. A 16-year-old was issued a summons on North Road by Officer Joshua Robinson on a charge of speeding 30 plus miles over the speed limit.

Fire calls

10/7 at 8:03 a.m. Criminal mischief on Bates Street.

10/7 at 4:33 p.m. Hunting complaint on Seal Lane.

10/8 at 7:34 a.m. Vehicle fire on Interstate 295.

10/9 at 11:26 a.m. Alarm on McCartney Street.

10/10 at 11:28 a.m. Accident on Main Street.

10/10 at 4:16 p.m. Assist Cumberland.

10/11 at 5:06 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

10/11 at 5:20 p.m. Unpermitted, unattended burn on Deacon Road.

10/13 at 12:36 a.m. Criminal mischief on Main Street.

10/13 at 2:39 p.m. Criminal mischief on Cleaves Street.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 21 calls from Oct. 7-13.

