LIVERMORE FALLS — The State Fire Marshal Office is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a home at 182 Foundry Road on Wednesday morning, according to Deputy Fire Chief Scott Shink.

“The cause is believed to be unintentional,” Shink said.

No injuries were reported, however a cat perished in the blaze, he added.

The home is a total loss, he said.

Shink said he was unable to interview the occupant, but he believed the property was insured.

The property, owned by Guy Palmieri is valued at $88,100, Tax Collector Dawn Young said.

Crews remained at the scene Wednesday afternoon, watching for flare-ups, Shink said.

“It is an older farmhouse that has been remodeled multiple times with multiple metal rooflines,” he said.

Park Street, from Depot Street to Fayette Road, remained closed to through traffic Wednesday afternoon while crews worked at the scene.

Crews from Livermore, Jay, Wilton, East Dixfield, Farmington, Turner, Winthrop and Readfield assisted, Shink said.

