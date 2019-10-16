The golf season has come to a close, field hockey and cross country begin their postseasons at the end of the week, the soccer and volleyball regular seasons are in their final days and even football is winding down.

As every game and meet take on greater importance, here’s an overview of every varsity sport at each school in our coverage area:

Golf

The golf season came a close on an overcast day Saturday at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro, where five locals took part in the individual state championships.

Mt. Ararat’s Caleb Manuel repeated as the Class A champion with an 18-hole score of 69. Scarborough’s Alden Griffiths shot an 80 and tied for 10th. Teammate Peter Malia tied for 17th with a round of 84. South Portland’s Lucas Flaherty (100) was 32nd.

York’s Tyler Rivers (77) won the Class B title. Cape Elizabeth’s Aidan Lee (82) tied for fifth and classmate Shepard Smith (84) tied for seventh.

Football

All three local football teams enjoyed decisive victories last Friday.

In Class A, Scarborough improved to 5-1 with its fourth consecutive win, 28-0 at Sanford. The Red Storm went ahead for good in the first quarter, as Chase Cleary connected with Evan Morgan for a 63-yard touchdown pass. In the second period, Jarett Flaker (17 carries, 191 yards and a score) ran for a 21-yard TD and Cleary hit Ryan Kelly with a 17-yard scoring pass to make it 21-0 at the half. A 5-yard Cleary to Kelly touchdown pass in the fourth quarter accounted for the final margin.

“I think up front we’ve improved a lot and we’ve improved blocking on the edge and our pass game, so I think we’ve improved a lot since Bonny Eagle (our only loss),” Cleary said.

“It was a pretty dominating defensive performance,” said Scarborough coach Lance Johnson. “Great job by our defense and I don’t think you can overlook that.”

The Red Storm (third behind defending state champion Thornton Academy and Bonny Eagle in the Class A Crabtree Points standings) welcome 1-5 Lewiston Friday. Last year, Scarborough beat the host Blue Devils, 41-8. Games at Oxford Hills and at home versus Thornton Academy close the regular season.

In Class B South, South Portland improved to 4-2 and fourth in the standings after a 35-7 win at Portland in the 104th edition of the “Battle of the Bridge.” After a scoreless first period, a 1-yard touchdown run from quarterback Anthony Poole put the Red Riots ahead to stay and after Luca Desjardins intercepted Portland quarterback Grant Crosby, Poole scored again on fourth down, this time from 4-yards out, for a 14-0 halftime lead. When Keenan Jones broke away for a 49-yard TD run in the third period, South Portland enjoyed a three-score lead, but the Bulldogs embarked on an eight-minute scoring drive to get back in the game, 21-7. The Red Riots then ended any lingering doubt in the fourth quarter, as Poole broke away for a 36-yard scoring run and off a fake field goal, Poole hit Connor Dobson for a 17-yard TD and South Portland went on to victory, enjoying its first win at Portland since 2011 and taking a 56-45 all-time lead in the series (with three ties), which dates to 1907.

“This means so much to us,” said Poole, who ran for 116 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries and completed 6-of-10 passes for 69 yards and a touchdown. “We always have this game circled on the schedule. (The rivalry) goes back a long way, so it feels good to take it home for the city.”

“We knew Portland was a good team and we didn’t treat them like they’re 0-5,” said Desjardins.

“Getting ready for tonight’s game was easy,” first-year coach and former South Portland player and assistant Aaron Filieo added. “The guys were excited and they worked hard and deserved it. It’s been a long time since I’ve coached in a ‘Bridge’ game. It was fun to be a part of it. Winning it means everything. As a kid from South Portland, to be able to coach in this town and beat Portland is special.”

The Red Riots travel to 0-6 Westbrook Friday. The teams didn’t meet in 2018. They then return to Martin Memorial Field for their home finale versus Sanford Oct. 25.

In Class C South, Cape Elizabeth improved to 4-2 and fourth after a 40-0 win at Morse. Matt Laughlin put on a show, catching touchdown passes of 16- and 46-yards from Gannon Stewart for a 14-0 lead after one quarter, then hauling in a 29-yard strike from Stewart to make it 21-0 at halftime. Stewart found Ryan McKean from 6-yards out, then connected one final time with Laughlin (from 39-yards out) for a 33-0 advantage heading for the fourth period. There, Colin Campbell’s 41-yard run wrapped it up. Laughlin finished with 283 all-purpose yards (207 receiving on seven catches) and four TDs. Stewart dazzled with 10-of-10 passing, good for 243 yards and five scores.

The Capers have a huge test Friday, as they host 6-0 Leavitt, a team which just ended Wells’ 33-game win streak. Last year, Cape Elizabeth lost twice to the Hornets, 42-20 at home in the regular season, then 33-7 in the Class C South semifinals. The Capers close the regular season at Poland Oct. 25.

Boys’ soccer

Scarborough’s boys’ soccer team settled for a 3-3 home draw with Marshwood last Friday, then fell from the unbeaten ranks Tuesday, 3-2, at Falmouth. Jardon Glidden, Zander Haskell and Aidan Joyce had the goals in the tie. Against the Yachtsmen, Nick Connolly and Nate Needle scored, but a late Yachtsmen goal was the difference. The Red Storm (8-1-3 and first in the Class A South Heal Points standings at press time) hosted defending regional champion Gorham Thursday (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story) and close the regular season at home against Cheverus Tuesday of next week.

South Portland was 8-3-1 and fifth in Class A South after a 2-0 loss at Kennebunk and a 1-0 win at Deering. ???? The Red Riots welcome Falmouth Friday, then close the regular season at Bonny Eagle Tuesday of next week.

In Class B South, Cape Elizabeth beat visiting York, 1-0, Friday on Nick Clifford’s overtime goal to improve to 4-6-1 and ninth in the Heals. Goalkeeper Andrew Carroll made seven saves. The Capers visited Poland Thursday, go to Freeport for a pivotal contest/regional final rematch Saturday, then close the regular season at home versus Gray-New Gloucester Tuesday of next week.

In Class D South, Greater Portland Christian School fell to 0-10 and 15th following a 5-0 loss to visiting Temple Academy (5-0) last week. The Lions were at Valley Thursday, go to Vinalhaven Saturday and close at Pine Tree Academy Tuesday of next week.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, defending state champion Cape Elizabeth has surged into second place behind Yarmouth in the Class B South Heals after extending its win streak to 10 with victories last week over visiting Poland (8-0) and host Fryeburg Academy (10-1). Against the Knights, Karli Chapin had three goals, Maggie Cochran two and Olivia Cochran, Juliet Moore and Laura Ryer one apiece. The Capers conceded a goal early against the Raiders, but rolled behind four goals from Maggie Cochran, three from Chapin and one each from Moore, Ryer and Caroline Gentile. Cape Elizabeth (11-1) travels to Freeport Saturday and closes the regular season at York Tuesday of next week.

Two-time defending Class A South champion Scarborough improved to 12-0 and second behind Cheverus in the Heals following recent wins at Marshwood (2-1) and at home over Falmouth (2-0). In the win over the Yachtsmen, on Senior Night, freshman Ali Mokriski scored her team-high 12th goal and sophomore Caitlin Noiles had a goal as well.

“It’s been a really great experience,” said Mokriski. “There’s a lot of pressure, but the girls treat me like I’m their age and make me feel comfortable.”

“I think we grinded it out,” said Red Storm coach Mike Farley. “We hit two wonder shots. Ali hit that missile and then Caitlin hit a full volley from the top of the box. Two really good goals.

The Red Storm have a game Friday at Gorham, then close the regular season with a showdown at Cheverus Tuesday of next week.

South Portland dropped a 5-4 home game to Kennebunk last Thursday, then improved to 3-9 after a 4-2 win over visiting Deering Tuesday. Brooklynn Ortiz had two goals and Olivia Cloutier and Hattie Tetzlaff one each in the victory. The Red Riots (12th in Class A South, where 12 teams qualify for the playoffs) go to Falmouth Friday and close at home versus Bonny Eagle Tuesday of next week.

Field hockey

Scarborough’s field hockey team was 8-4-1 and fifth in Class A South at press time after sandwiching 2-0 wins over visiting Noble and host Marshwood around a 2-1 setback at Gorham. Daisy Stone and Carrie Timpson scored the goals in the win over the Knights. Hannah Dobecki scored against the Rams, who won it with a goal in the final minute. In the win over the Hawks, Timpson and Bella Turner found the cage. The Red Storm closed the regular season Wednesday at home versus South Portland.

South Portland entered Wednesday’s finale at Scarborough 4-9 and 14th in Class A South, but only 11 teams make the playoffs. Last Thursday, the Red Riots lost, 2-1, at home to South Portland. Mary Conley had the Red Riots’ goal.

In Class B South, Cape Elizabeth finished its resurgent regular season 7-7 after Saturday’s 3-2 win at Greely and Tuesday’s 3-1 home triumph over Gray-New Gloucester. Isabel Berman, Grace Gray and Haley Haemon had the goals against the Rangers. In the win over the Patriots Gray scored twice and Berman added a goal. The Capers posted their best regular season mark since 2013 and were ranked fifth in the Heals at press time.

The field hockey playoffs begin this weekend. The quarterfinals are Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Those games will be played on the fields of the higher seeds.

Volleyball

Cape Elizabeth’s volleyball team improved to 9-3 and second behind defending state champion Yarmouth in the Class B Heals after recent wins at Class A contenders Biddeford in three-sets and Gorham in five-sets. The Capers play at Greely Friday and close the regular season at home versus Yarmouth, in a possible state final preview, Monday night.

In Class A, Scarborough improved to 10-2 and second behind defending state champion Falmouth after straight-set wins at home over Biddeford and at South Portland (25-21, 25-13, 25-20). Maddie Strouse had nine kills and Maya Brooks added six against the Red Riots. After playing at Kennebunk Thursday, the Red Storm close the regular season at home versus Deering Tuesday of next week.

South Portland extended its win streak to five matches last Friday with a 3-0 (25-18, 25-10, 25-7) win at Brunswick/Mt. Ararat, then fell to 9-3 and fourth in Class A with a three-set home loss to Scarborough Tuesday. In the win, Ashlee Aceto had 26 assists and Pearl Friedland-Farley added 17 digs, while Maria Degifico and Kaleisha Towle both finished with nine kills. Towle had six kills and Degifico five in the setback. The Red Riots were at Biddeford Thursday, then close at home versus Massabesic Saturday.

Cross country

South Portland hosted Scarborough, Cheverus, Deering and Portland in a regular season finale cross country meet last weekend.

In the boys’ meet, won by the Red Storm, Scarborough had the top two individuals, Tristram Coffin (14 minutes, 7 seconds) and Zach Barry (14:30). The Red Riots placed fourth and were led by Nic Borelli (fifth, 14:50).

In the girls’ meet, also won by Scarborough, Kayla Werner led the Red Storm with a first-place individual showing (16:59). South Portland came in fourth and was paced by Lily Henriksen (12th, 19:17).

Cape Elizabeth welcomed Freeport, Greely and Wells. The Capers were first in the girls’ meet, as Lila Gaudrault was first individually (18:45.28). In the boys’ race, Cape Elizabeth was second to the Rangers. The Capers did have the top individual in Jack Bassett (16:20.12).

Friday, at St. Joseph’s College in Standish, Cape Elizabeth takes part in the Western Maine Conference championship meet.

The regional championships are Saturday, Oct. 26 at Twin Brook Recreation Center in Cumberland.

Press Herald staff writer Steve Craig contributed to this story.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @foresports

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: