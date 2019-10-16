PORTLAND — The City of Portland Family Shelter, Preble Street Resource Center and the Jewish Community Alliance have received more than $892,500 in federal funding to offset costs associated with operating an emergency homeless shelter for asylum seekers this summer at the Portland Exposition Building.

The funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program was part of a $30 million intended for communities across the country that were experiencing a surge in asylum seekers. Services included shelter, warm meals, language classes and medical clinics.

The city’s family shelter received $864,079, the second largest grant awarded in the country. Preble Street received $20,394 and the Jewish Community Alliance was awarded $8,113.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: