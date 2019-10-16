GORHAM — Growth, taxes and a new high school top the list of concerns of the three Town Council incumbents and four challengers in the upcoming municipal election.

The expiring three-year terms are those of Councilors James Hager Jr., Town Council Chairman Benjamin Hartwell and Paul Smith. Richard Davis Jr., Tyler Gowen, Janet Luech and Daniel Nichols are the newcomers in the race that will be decided Nov. 5.

James J. Hager Jr. Age: 63

Family: Married, two sons

Occupation: Project manager for engineering company

Education: Don Bosco Technical High School, Boston, Massachusetts; mechanical engineering courses, Northeastern University; business, marketing courses, Wake Technical College, Raleigh, North Carolina.

Political/civic experience: Gorham Town Council, 2016-2019, finance and appointments sub-committees; Gorham School Committee 2000-2012, chairman four years; chairman, Gorham Middle School and Great Falls Elementary building committees; former volunteer coach for Gorham Rec Department.

Website/social media: None Richard A. Davis Jr. Age: 59

Family: Married, three children, four grandchildren

Occupation: Fleet mechanic Maine DOT

Education: Associate’s degree diesel mechanics

Political/civic experience: Town Board of Voter appeals; town and county Republican committees; active in veteran affairs.

Website/social media: None Tyler J. Gowen Age: 32

Family: Unmarried

Occupation: Consumer marketing

Education: Gorham High School; bachelor’s degree in English, University of New England

Political/civic experience: Running college newspaper

Website/social media: Facebook and Twitter @unrefined_Ty Benjamin E. Hartwell Age: 39

Family: Married

Occupation: Law clerk associate; owner, Sebago Lake Ranch

Education: Gorham High School; bachelor’s degree, Cornell University; law degree, University of Maine School of Law

Political/civic experience: Gorham Town Council, six years, chairman two years, chair of Ordinance Committee one year; U.S. Army veteran, served in Iraq; trustee VFW Post 10879; variety of professional and agricultural leadership positions.

Website/social media: Facebook.com/ElectBenHartwell/ Janet H. Kuech Age: 61

Family: Married, three children

Occupation: Special education technician, Narragansett School

Education: South Royalton High School, Vermont; associates degree, Castleton State College, Vermont; bachelor’s degree, Central Connecticut State University

Political/civic experience: Gorham All Day K research committee; K-5 Configuration Committee; first woman elected to Tunbridge, Vermont, Selectboard, elected auditor; Regional Planning Commission, Woodstock, Vermont; variety of educational boards and groups.

Website/social media: [email protected] Daniel A. Nichols Age: 67

Family: Married, four children, two grandchildren

Occupation: Retired banker

Education: Bridgton Academy, University of Maine and Williams College School of Banking.

Political experience: None

Website/social media: None Paul Smith Age: 67

Family: Married, two children; 14 grandchildren

Occupation: Self-employed contractor

Education: Gorham High School, Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute

Political/civic experience: Town Council, three years Town Council, serving on finance, ordinance, and appointments committees; ecomaine Board of Directors; High School Building Committee

Website/social media: None

Major issues in the town include providing services to a growing population, overcrowded schools, a looming multi-million dollar high school project and a need to lure more businesses to ease the tax burden on homeowners. In a move to broaden the tax base, voters will also be asked next month to spend $5.9 million to buy and develop a tract of land along Maine Street to expand industry in town.

The high school opened in 1959 and was remodeled in the 1990s for 750 students. Enrollment was 868 last year and will likely rise to 975 in 10 years. An initial cost for a high school renovation/expansion earlier this year came in at $96.8 million but two newer options have been pared to $75.6 million and $71.9 million. If approved by the Town Council, a proposed project without state funding would go to voters in a future referendum.

Davis

Davis said he’s heard the high school would be the second-largest school project in the state and without state financial help could add about $1,000 to an average homeowner’s tax bill. “It’s more than people can afford,” he said.

Davis doesn’t favor the town spending $5.9 million for an industrial park and advocates leaving it up to developers. “We don’t belong in the development business,” Davis said about town government.

He also opposes government intrusion in peoples’ lives.

Gowen

Gowen said growth is inevitable and he wants to help plan for it in Gorham. “I would say the No. 1 concern is growth based on the Portland housing crisis,” Gowen said, “and providing services.”

He recently saw a studio apartment rental in Portland listed for $1,700 a month. He said price gouging is forcing people out of the cities and into towns like Gorham.

Gowen is seeking election to help manage “growth appropriately” as outlined in the town’s comprehensive plan. He hopes that more businesses would be attracted to Little Falls and Gorham Village.

Hager

Hager said he would like to see a resolution with the high school. “I would have to think this high school is the No. 1 concern,” Hager said, specifically, “the cost of a high school.”

The community will continue to grow, Hager said. “The bottleneck now is the high school,” Hager said, and from what he’s hearing, “there’s still a debate where it should go.”

Hager is experienced in school construction and wants to continue serving the community. He supports industrial expansion, including the town’s purchase of the Main Street tract.

Hartwell

Hartwell cites “managing growth and keeping taxes down” as the top issue in Gorham. “I would like to see more mixed-use, integrating residential apartments, for example, with commercial because then you’re building a lot less infrastructure to maintain in the future,” Hartwell said.

For a high school project, Hartwell would like to prefabricated buildings looked at as an option. He said he is seeking re-election to see projects through, including the town buying the Main Street property for industrial use.

Kuech

Kuech said the issues are growth, schools and taxes. “If you talk to parents, it’s about schools and overcrowding,” she said.

With her roots in a Vermont family farm, Kuech would work to save rural and scenic areas. She favors the referendum to expand industrial lots.

As an employee of the School Department running for office, Kuech faces the possibility of not being allowed to serve, if elected. She said she has received legal advice that she could serve on the council. “I wouldn’t run if I thought I couldn’t be seated,” she said.

Nichols

Nichols said cost of a high school renovation has people concerned. “It’s still a huge number,” he said of the pared down options. “It forces town citizens to fully foot the bill. It’s a huge burden for taxpayers to take on.”

He said taxes are an issue and his taxes could rise $3,000 annually to pay for a high school project, not counting additional annual school costs like increased maintenance and increased staff expenses that would contribute to tax bills. As a retired banker, he said he would bring a set of skills to the Town Council. “I’ve always thought it’s important to be involved in the community,” Nichols said.

Smith

Smith said the biggest town challenge is attracting businesses, both commercial and industrial.

He favors the town buying the land tract for industrial purposes, noting that it is already served with sewer, water and gas. “We’ll get all our money back in time,” Smith said.

Noting that a referendum on a proposed high school project would require Town Council approval, Smith said there are still “too many wants” rather than needs being floated in the building proposals. He’s seeking another term “to watch on the spending.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: