Local skaters competing in hopes of reaching U.S. championships

Eleven local skaters will compete in the New England Regional Singles Challenge in Westborough, Massachusetts, from Oct. 23-27, the Falmouth-based North Atlantic Figure Skating Club announced last week.

Headlining the club’s athletes is senior Hope Carroll, an honor student at Deering High School in Portland and a recipient of the Dartmouth Book Award. She will be skating at the Senior Ladies level, the highest of five competitive levels within the U.S. Figure Skating qualifying system.

Four NAFSC skaters will be making their debut at regionals: Piper Bickerstaff, a ninth grader at Falmouth High School; Molly Hayes, an eighth grader at Durham Community School; Maiya Marquis, a seventh grader at Scarborough Middle School; and Hannah Taggart, a seventh grader at Scarborough Middle School.

Regionals is the qualifying event for singles skaters who wish to advance to the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. The top four finishers at each singles level qualify to compete at the Eastern Sectionals, which will be held in November in Hyannis, Massachusetts, hosted by Yarmouth Ice Club. Ladies and men’s singles skaters placing in the top four at Sectionals advance to compete at the 2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina, in January.

NAFSC is a full member club of U.S. Figure Skating and is based out of the Family Ice Center in Falmouth. Since 1998, the club has supported figure skating as a competitive sport. Members have competed throughout New England, the U.S. and internationally.

Falmouth student chosen as Senate page

Wade Francis Wahlig, a student at Falmouth High School, was chosen by U.S. Sen. Susan Collins to be a Senate page following a competitive selection process. He is the son of Jennifer and Josh Wahlig.

Wahlig is president of the class of 2021, president and founder of the Aeronautics Club, and a member of the Tech Team, Robotics Team, String Ensemble and Math Team. In addition, he participates in the Science Olympiad and is a member of the Maine Multi-Rotor Club.

Wahlig has also spent time volunteering for Honor Flight Maine and has received multiple awards, including an advanced marine biology scholarship and the Vern Saunders Student Leadership Award. He also won the Google Science Fair Competition in Maine. Wahlig plans to pursue a degree in mechanical, electrical or aeronautical engineering in the hope of one day serving his country.

“Wade is a highly motivated student with an impressive record of academic achievement and involvement in extracurricular activities,” Collins said in a press release. “I was proud to nominate him to the U.S. Senate Page Program where he will do a great job representing the state of Maine.”

Falmouth High School DAR Good Citizen named

Kelly Yoon, a senior at Falmouth High School, has been selected as the DAR Good Citizen for the 2019-20 school year. She is the daughter of Edward and Regina Kim Yoon.

This program is sponsored by the Elizabeth Wadsworth Chapter of National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. These qualities consist of dependability, which

includes truthfulness, loyalty and punctuality; service, which includes cooperation, courtesy and consideration of others; leadership; and patriotism, which includes unselfish interest in family, school, community and nation.

Selected by the staff and faculty, Yoon and her family will be invited to attend a chapter brunch and is eligible to enter the DAR Good Citizens scholarship contest. The winning entry of the local contest will then advance through state and national levels. Each state winner will receive an award of $250. The national winner will be invited to Washington, D.C., to attend DAR Continental Congress, be awarded a $5,000 scholarship, an inscribed silver bowl and certificate. Each of the eight national division winners will receive a cash award in the amount of $500.

