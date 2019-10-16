WASHINGTON — The House has overwhelmingly voted its bipartisan condemnation of President Trump’s withdrawal of American forces from northern Syria.
Despite stark divisions over Democrats’ Trump impeachment inquiry, Democrats and Republicans banded together Wednesday and approved a nonbinding resolution by 354-60 vote. Maine Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden, both Democrats, voted in favor of the resolution.
The resolution states Congress’ opposition to the troop pullback and says Turkey should cease its military action in Syria. And the measure says the White House should present a plan for an “enduring defeat” of the Islamic State group.
Many worry that IS may revive itself as Turkish forces attack Syrian Kurds holding the extremists.
The House debate was extraordinary for the intensity of lawmakers’ opinions.
Republicans called the troop withdrawal “disastrous” and a “catastrophe.”
Democrats criticized Trump directly, with Rep. Seth Moulton saying Trump “has taken the side of dictators and butchers.”
This story will be updated.
