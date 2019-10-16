When the public safety building was first approved, it included a plan for an access road that cut through Memorial Park across the field and walking paths. Ken Johnson, a frequent park visitor, knew this would degrade the quality of the park that so many of us have come to appreciate.
As a private citizen, Ken didn’t have any authority, but that didn’t stop him. He met with the town manager and others to make a compelling argument for why the road needed to be relocated. Ken got other citizens involved, resulting in the town deciding on a new location for the road and limiting traffic to one-way emergency vehicles only. I highly doubt this improvement would have been made without his input.
Ken saw a problem and took the initiative to propose a solution. This is the kind of leadership and critical thinking we need on the Scarborough Town Council.
Chris Hayward
Scarborough
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Another man is arrested in probe of Giuliani associates
-
The Forecaster
Out & About: Women perform dance and music
-
Business
GM and union reach tentative deal that could end strike
-
Forecaster Sports
Fall sports postseason right around the corner- Southern edition
-
Local & State
Portland advances proposal to expand ranked-choice voting