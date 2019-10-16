It’s election season again, and it’s time for change! Not change to the town (we’ve seen enough of that already), but time for a change in those who represent us on the Town Council.

We need to elect candidates who truly have the best interests of all the residents in Scarborough! Betsy Gleysteen and Ken Johnson recognize the need to maintain quality schools but at the same time recognize that not everyone has deep pockets.

They also have ideas to keep voters better informed. How many of you know about plans for a sports/community center that may have a lease price tag on it in the millions, with no voter referendum? I thought so.

Vote for Betsy Gleysteen and Ken Johnson on Nov. 5, or take part in early voting, which is going on now. Every vote counts!

Paula Corbeau-O’Brien

Scarborough

