We can now claim our very own Neville Chamberlain.
History teaches us about Britain’s Neville Chamberlain, who allowed Hitler to take over Czechoslovakia’s Sudetenland and returned home claiming “peace for our time.”
We now have our very own Neville Chamberlain, taking a late-night call from Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan and allowing Turkey to invade the Kurds’ homeland in northern Syria and probably set free thousands of ISIS fighters. And we are promised an end to our participation in “senseless wars” in the Middle East.
We were promised by our president that he would “make America great again.” Instead, we realize sadly that America is weaker today, and with fewer allies, than at any time in the past 75 years.
Pray for the Kurds. And pray for our children and grandchildren who will confront radical jihadist ideology throughout the world for the next half-century.
Harold Parks
Gorham
