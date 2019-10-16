NEW HIRES

Margaret (Meg) Parkhurst was hired as assistant superintendent of Regional School Union 21.

Parkhurst, of Kennebunk, brings 19 years experience in education. Most recently, she served as assistant principal at the Middle School of the Kennebunks.

William Chrisemer joined Maine Behavioral Healthcare as its new chief financial officer.

Chrisemer, of Wells, brings more than 30 years experience as a healthcare and financial executive. He previously served as senior vice president and chief financial officer for Greater Lawrence Family Health Center in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Rebecca Gagné joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as assistant vice president, treasury support manager.

Gagné previously worked at People’s United Bank as assistant vice president, treasury analyst officer. She has over 10 years’ experience in treasury services, spending the majority of her career at Bangor Savings Bank as a member of their treasury and payment services team.

Carrielyn Reynolds joined New Dimensions Federal Credit Union as new financial education coordinator.

Reynolds brings over nine years of banking experience, including assisting customers with household budgets and credit repair sessions. She lives in Plymouth.

Cribstone Capital Management has hired Jeffrey Burch as director, wealth management.

Burch recently returned to Maine from a 20 year career in finance in both London and Hong Kong.

PROMOTIONS

Amyn Moolji was promoted to chief investment officer and chief operating officer at Cribstone Capital Management.

Moolji was previously an adviser, member of investment committee. He joined the firm in January from the U.S. Treasury where he served as senior adviser to the under secretary for domestic finance.

