EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The wait for Saquon Barkley may finally be over for the New York Giants.

The 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year was a full-go at practice Wednesday, increasing the likelihood he will play against the Arizona Cardinals (2-3-1) this weekend. It would be the first time the running back has played since sustaining a high sprain to his right ankle on Sept. 22 against Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Coach Pat Shurmur said the team would watch Barkley in practice the rest of the week before determining whether he will play.

Barkley was not in the locker room to comment. He usually talks to the media on Thursdays.

The Giants (2-4) also might get tight end Evan Engram back Sunday. He also practiced fully Wednesday and said he ran and cut on his injured knee without any problem.

The offense has struggled in recent losses to Minnesota and New England, averaging 212 yards. Barkley, Engram, top wide receiver Sterling Shepard and backup running back Wayne Gallman missed last Thursday’s game against the undefeated Patriots.

RAIDERS: Tackle Trent Brown has been sued by his ex-girlfriend for what she says were multiple acts of domestic violence over the past year.

Diorra Marzette-Sanders filed a civil suit in Alameda County Superior Court on Tuesday accusing him of several attacks that left her bloodied, bruised and fearing for her safety.

According to the lawsuit, Marzette-Sanders accused the 6-foot-8, 380-pound Brown of slapping her, hitting her and choking her at different times and threatening to shoot her in the “head before you walk out that door with my son.”

Brown, who played for the Patriots last season, denied the accusations.

“I am aware that my ex-girlfriend has filed a civil suit against me,” Brown wrote on Twitter. “I deny the claims. They are false. I believe in the court system where I will clear my name. I will not be making any further comment at this time.”

Marzette-Sanders said the two began dating in March 2017 and had a son together last January. She said the two had a “non-marital partnership agreement” and she moved around the country to be with Brown before he kicked her out of their home in Texas in June.

Marzette-Sanders is requesting a jury trial and is seeking unspecified compensation, including punitive damages.

Raiders Coach Jon Gruden said the team was aware of the suit and was looking into it. He had no further comment.

An NFL spokesman said the league would take the matter under review.

NFL COMMISSIONER Roger Goodell says the new video review rule for pass interference is working as expected, with only obvious mistakes by officials being corrected.

Through Week 6, the league has had 44 reviews related to pass interference, and the on-field ruling was reversed seven times.

“I think coaches understood replay was not going to correct every pass interference close call,” Goodell said Wednesday at the close of the two-day owners’ meetings. “It’s not possible to make it perfect, and we’re not re-officiating these plays. The thought process was to correct the obvious and clear error. I think it’s settling out where we expected.”

EAGLES: Jalen Mills and Ronald Darby were back at practice, boosting Philadelphia’s depleted secondary.

The team’s starting cornerbacks haven’t played together in a game since last Oct. 28. They could be on the field Sunday night when the Eagles (3-3) visit Dallas (3-3).

Mills suffered a foot injury last October that sidelined him nearly a full year. Darby has missed the last three games because of a hamstring injury after tearing his ACL last November.

TITANS: Coach Mike Vrabel says Tennessee will start quarterback Ryan Tannehill on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers in place of Marcus Mariota, looking to spark an offense that has scored just one touchdown over the last 10 quarters.

BEARS: The team is cautiously optimistic that quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will return this week from a left shoulder injury.

Trubisky said he feels close to 100 percent and hopes to start when the Bears host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Trubisky was hurt scrambling during the opening drive of a win over Minnesota on Sept. 29. Chase Daniel finished that game and started the loss to Oakland in London the following week.

CHIEFS: Wide receiver Sammy Watkins will miss his second consecutive game because of a hamstring injury when Kansas City visits Denver on Thursday night.

The Chiefs are down several starters as they face a division rival on short rest. Defensive back Kendall Fuller was ruled out after breaking his thumb in last week’s loss to Houston, defensive tackle Chris Jones and left tackle Eric Fisher have core muscle injuries, and left guard Andrew Wylie is out because of an ankle injury.

RAMS: Safety John Johnson has been placed on injured reserve because of a shoulder injury.

STEELERS: Coach Mike Tomlin said quarterback Mason Rudolph will return to the starting lineup after being cleared by an independent neurological consultant following a concussion he sustained against Baltimore on Oct. 6.

Rookie Devlin Hodges filled in nicely for Rudolph during a 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers last week, but Tomlin didn’t hesitate when asked if Rudolph will play given the OK to return. Pittsburgh is off this week and doesn’t play again until hosting Miami on Monday, Oct. 28.

SAINTS: The team signed running back Zach Zenner and tight end Brian Parker in advance of Sunday’s game at Chicago.

They filled roster spots opened by the two-game suspension of defensive back P.J. Williams and the release of linebacker Stephone Anthony.

