DAMARISCOTTA – Frank Stevenson Burton, 86, of Damariscotta, Maine, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Wednesday morning, Oct. 9, 2019. His beloved wife, Nancy, was at his side. Steve was born in Hartford, Conn., to Frank H. and Marion (Giddings) Burton, and had four siblings.

He grew up in Worcester, Mass., graduating from Classical High School and Clark University, ’56.

Following college, he pursued Officer Candidate School in Newport, R.I., where he was commissioned ensign, U.S. Navy. His first assignment was on a refrigerator ship, the USS Karin (AF-33), carrying provisions to Bikini and Enewetak Atolls to supply food for Operation Hardtack in the Pacific. A subsequent assignment on the ammunition ship USS Katmai (AE-16) brought Steve to tour Hong Kong and Japan. After his active duty service, he became a commissioned officer in the United States Naval Reserve and retired as captain.

On Oct. 18, 1958, he married Nancy Abbott in Portland, Maine, and they enjoyed 61 years of marriage. They are parents of two sons, Jonathan and Andrew.

In 1960, Steve joined The Travelers Insurance Companies’ Portland office in the Casualty/Property Department. He was promoted and transferred to The Travelers’ Worcester, Mass. office from 1966-1972. In 1972 he joined Chapman & Chapman Insurance Agency in Damariscotta. Steve earned his Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) and Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) designations. Steve is a past president of the Independent Insurance Agents Association of Maine (IIAAM) and past president of the Maine Chapter Society of Chartered Property Casualty Underwriters.

Steve demonstrated a commitment to community service and enjoyed volunteer opportunities. He was a Rotarian in three clubs, eventually serving as president of the Rotary Clubs in Scarborough and Damariscotta. He was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow and was honored for 50 years of perfect attendance.

Steve was an active parishioner at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, serving several terms as junior warden overseeing the buildings and grounds committee, spearheading an annual fall clean-up day, and helping with the annual church auction and fair.

When he was not volunteering, Steve enjoyed gardening and yard work. Neighborhood strolls were a daily ritual, which he nicknamed “walks of a thousand paces”. He also enjoyed reading historical novels and listening to classical music, especially organ music. Steve had an easy-going nature, a great sense of humor, and an affinity for making social connections.

Steve was predeceased by his parents; his brother, David Burton of Durham, N.H.; and his sister, Joanne Bonney, of Estacada, Ore.

Steve is survived by two brothers, Barrie Burton of Shrewsbury, Mass., and Peter Burton of Phoenixville, Pa., and their families. Along with his wife, Nancy, he is survived by his sons, Jonathan, and wife, Sara, and Andrew, and wife, Susan; and three grandchildren, Brooke, Isaac, and Nora all of North Grafton, Mass. Steve also cherished his extended family of resident neighbors at Schooner Cove.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 18, at 11 a.m., at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 11 Glidden Street, Newcastle, Maine, with a reception in the undercroft following the service.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main Street, Damariscotta, Maine, 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting: www.StrongHancock.com.

Memorial donations in his memory may be sent to:

St. Andrew’s Church

PO Box 234

Newcastle, ME 04553

or to

Damariscotta/Newcastle Rotary Club

PO Box 565

Damariscotta, ME 04543

