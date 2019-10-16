NORTH BERWICK – On Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, Virginia “Ginny” Reusch passed away peacefully with her husband of 70 years, Donald, at her side. Ginny was born on April 13, 1929, in Hyde Park, Mass.

She attended Milton High, and earned her philosophy degree from Radcliffe College in May ’49. She met Don during college and they married in June ’49. They settled in South Easton, Mass., in the early ’60s where Ginny raised their three children. Beginning in 1967 she became an advocate for land preservation and environmental education. Ginny passionately dedicated over 50 years to two land trusts. These efforts blossomed remarkably, resulting in the Natural Resources Trust of Easton, Wheaton Farm Natural History Day Camp, and Sheep Pasture Environmental Education program; she helped transform the community in ways that future generations can only hope to emulate. Upon retiring to North Berwick, Maine 27 years ago, Ginny again employed her remarkable ability to generate enthusiasm for preserving natural areas. Within weeks of their new retirement move she became actively involved with the Great Works Regional Land Trust for 25 more years. Ginny was instrumental in securing Bauneg Beg Mountain for all to share and enjoy. We shall all think of you with love and admiration for what you have given us.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Dr. Donald C. Reusch, her children and spouses Douglas Reusch and Julia Daly of Farmington, Catherine Reusch Mende and Christopher of North Berwick, and David and Mouse Reusch of Seattle, Wash. She also leaves behind her four wonderful grandchildren, Caleb and Caroline Mende, and Bridget and Moriah Reusch. We will sorely miss her cheerfulness, her constant care for the environment and her love of family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 28 at 11 a.m., at the Sanford Unitarian Universalist Church, 5 Lebanon Street, Sanford, Maine.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Johnson Funeral Home, 26 Market Street, North Berwick, ME. Condolences may be made at www.JohnsonFuneralHomeME.com

Donations in her memory can be made to the

Great Works Regional Land Trust,

P.O. Box 151.

South Berwick, ME 03908

