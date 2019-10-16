WESTBROOK – William Jurgens, 78, passed away Oct. 13, 2019. He was born July 23, 1941, in Crawford, N.Y., the son of Otto and Myrtle (Knight) Jurgens.

William attended schools in New York and worked for Porter Dry Wall Company for 15 years before his retirement.

In addition to his parents William was predeceased by one daughter, Ainslie Murphy who passed May 23, 2018. He is survived by his wife, Marita Jurgens, daughter, Billie C. Welch, three grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren, three brothers, two sisters, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Saturday October 19, at St. Hyacinth Cemetery, Stroudwater Street, Westbrook. To express condolences and to participate in William’s online tribute, visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the:

American Diabetes

Association

51 US-1 # M

Scarborough, ME 04074

