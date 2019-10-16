Cruise ships are either changing course to avoid the Maine coast or heading to Portland to seek shelter from a powerful nor’easter that was forecast to arrive Wednesday night.

The storm will impact thousands of passengers and crew members, according to figures provided by the city of Portland.

Four ships are being affected by the storm, including the AIDAdiva, which sought shelter in Portland Harbor on Wednesday, said Jessica Grondin, the city’s spokeswoman. The AIDAdiva, which was not on the city’s cruise ship schedule, carries 2050 passengers and 607 crew members.

The Mein Schiff 1 arrived ahead of schedule in Portland Harbor on Wednesday evening and was to stay overnight because of the storm, Grondin said. The Mein Schiff, which has 1,914 passengers and 900 crew members, was scheduled to arrive Thursday.

Norwegian Gem, also due to arrive Thursday, opted not to visit Portland because of the storm. The Norwegian Gem has 2,394 passengers and 1,101 crew.

The National Weather Service in Gray issued a high wind warning Wednesday evening that was to be in effect from 11 p.m. through 11 a.m. Thursday. Wind speeds are forecast to be 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 mph in Portland and along the coast. Rain will be heavy at times.

The cruise ship season in Portland ends Nov. 1 with the arrival of Victory 1.

“Very successful season,” Grondin wrote late Wednesday in an email. “We’ve seen an increase in passenger counts with some larger ships and several maiden voyages.”

