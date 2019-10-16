Arrests

10/9 at 2:14 p.m. Pappy G. Kegbeh, 26, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Sarah Fasulo on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/9 at 7:57 p.m. Katrina S. Good, 54, of Shadagee Road, Saco, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Daniel Donovan on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/13 at 7:27 p.m. Miguel S. Reid, 38, of Concord Street, Portland, was arrested by Officer Andrew Flynn on charges of failing to disclose a concealed weapon and for violating conditions of release.

Summonses

10/8 at 10:04 p.m. Christopher M. Moore, 29, of Island Avenue, Peaks Island, was issued a summons on Pine Point Road by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

10/9 at 10:12 a.m. Robert Frizzell, 57, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was issued a summons on Payne Road and Mussey Road by Sergeant Eugene O’Neill on a charge of operating without a license.

10/9 at 10:42 a.m. Jane A. Stevens, 64, of Knox Road, Shapleigh, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Michael Beller on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

10/10 at 1:03 p.m. Nicholas D. Webster IV, 39, of Lookout Lane, Raymond, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Daniel Donovan on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

10/11 at 9:33 a.m. Tracey L. Plummer, 45, of Tall Pines Drive, Saco, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Brian Nappi on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

10/11 at 9:12 p.m. Normal Pelletier Jr., 28, of Meadview, Arizona, was issued a summons on Haigis Parkway by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of attaching false plates.

Fire calls

10/7 at 11:12 a.m. Alarm call on King Street.

10/7 at 12:11 p.m. Alarm call on Industrial Park Road in Saco.

10/7 at 3:07 p.m. Alarm call on Andover Street in Westbrook.

10/8 at 5:47 a.m. Fire alarm activated on Driftwood Lane.

10/8 at 1:42 p.m. Alarm call on University Way in Gorham.

10/8 at 8:56 p.m. Alarm call on Lady Slipper Way in Gorham.

10/9 at 11:35 a.m. Alarm call on Liberty Lane in Gorham.

10/9 at 3:27 p.m. Alarm call on Spring Street in Westbrook.

10/9 at 11:56 p.m. Alarm call on Tamarack Lane in Gorham.

10/10 at 4:50 a.m. Alarm call on Tamarack Lane in Gorham.

10/10 at 12:35 p.m. Alarm call on Evergreen Drive in Gorham.

10/10 at 3:22 p.m. Alarm call on Lincoln Avenue.

10/11 at 7:13 a.m. Vehicle fire on Driftwood Lane.

10/11 at 8:25 a.m. Alarm call on Gallery Boulevard.

10/11 at 11:25 a.m. Alarm call on Spring Street in Westbrook.

10/11 at 11:38 a.m. Alarm call on Ridgeway Road.

10/11 at 1:48 p.m. Alarm call on Hemlock Drive in Gorham.

10/11 at 2:42 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

10/12 at 1:30 a.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Elmwood Avenue.

10/12 at 9:24 p.m. Alarm call on Black Point Road.

10/13 at 12:38 p.m. Alarm call on Ocean Avenue.

10/13 at 4:17 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Estate Drive.

10/13 at 7:28 p.m. Unpermitted burn on Track View Terrace.

10/13 at 8:10 p.m. Alarm call on Gorham Road.

EMS

The Scarborough Fire Department received 42 calls from Oct. 7-13.

