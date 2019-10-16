I like what I have heard and read about Betsy Gleysteen, who is running for Scarborough Town Council. She has a reputation for doing her homework. I like the fact that she asks a lot of questions about the budget. We, the taxpayers, need someone to do that for us.
The recent property bills seem to have increased quite a bit for some of the people I have spoken with. I am in favor of good government programs; however, there is a limit to what we can afford.
Seniors are really struggling. I am a Vietnam veteran and I know veterans are having trouble paying their tax bills, too. I hope people will give some thought to voting for Betsy Gleysteen on election day for Town Council. I will be voting for her and encouraging others to do the same.
Dave Dolloff
Scarborough
