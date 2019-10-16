I will be supporting Kristen Turner for Scarborough School Board this November. Although I do not know Kristen personally, I have always admired her poised and well-researched positions on social media. For those that were following the events that unfolded last year, Kristen’s name will certainly ring a bell. Kristen has developed a strong reputation for contributing to conversations with fair, fact-based, level-headed comments. Kristen stands out as the kind of person who is both intellectually curious and willing to ask tough questions. She always remains kind and courteous when engaging with a wide variety of community members. I think she will make an excellent addition to our current school board. I hope you will join me in voting for Kristen Turner on Nov. 5.
Brittany Skidmore
Scarborough
