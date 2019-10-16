BIDDEFORD — Julia Steeves scored the winning goal in the second overtime Wednesday as the University of New England edged Roger Williams 2-1 in a Commonwealth Coast Conference field hockey game.

Alexa Koenig scored in the first two minutes of the game for the Nor’easters (8-7, 7-1), with Lindsay Bruns assisting. Reanna Boulay assisted on the winner.

Brooklyn Cenatiempo tied the game for the Hawks (9-6, 4-4) at 10:51 in the first quarter with an assist from Hannah Palmer.

Callie Flanagan stopped 11 shots for Roger Williams.

BATES 2, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Sarah Bussell scored both goals for the Bobcats (8-3) in a win over the Huskies (8-8) at Gorham.

Lindsay Pych made seven saves for USM.

Grace Biddle and Ellie Bauer combined for three saves for Bates.

COLBY 5, ST. JOSEPH’S 1: The Monks (11-3) scored first, and then the Mules (8-3) scored five unanswered goals to win at Standish.

Emma Rutledge scored for St. Joseph’s at 17:40 in the second quarter.

Kaitlyn Smith scored twice for Colby, which also got goals from Myri Skodock, Eliza Mell and Georgia Cassidy.

Cassidy had two assists, and Emily Hogan and Hwida Nawass each had one.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

ST. JOSEPH’S 3, COLBY-SAWYER 0: The Monks (10-2-2, 6-1-1 GNAC) shut out the Chargers (6-9, 3-5) at New London, New Hampshire.

McKenzie Murphy scored twice for St. Joe’s, which also got a goal from Ashley Emery.

Colby-Sawyer goalkeeper Alexis Lebreton had seven saves.

MEN’S SOCCER

MASS.-BOSTON 5, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Five players scored as the Beacons (8-2-2, 2-1-1 LEC) topped the Huskies (0-11-3, 0-4-1) at Gorham.

John Santos, Nick Fontana, Nilton de Andrade, Yasser El Hasnaoui and Josh Madden scored for Mass.-Boston, and de Andrade added an assist.

Cameron Atherton and Dalton Cassidy each had four saves for USM.

FOOTBALL

TENNESSEE: Coach Jeremy Pruitt says quarterback Brian Maurer’s status for Saturday’s matchup at No. 1 Alabama will be a game-time decision after the freshman sustained a concussion last week.

Pruitt had said Monday that Maurer had taken some reps at the previous night’s practice and added that “he’s going to be fine, I’m sure.” Pruitt updated Maurer’s situation after Tennessee’s Wednesday practice.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

LOUISVILLE: Coach Chris Mack says forward Quinn Slazinski has been hospitalized with appendicitis that might require surgery.

Asked whether he’d redshirt the 6-foot-8, 215-pound freshman, Mack said Slazinski was in a hospital with the illness and receiving antibiotics.

The coach noted that “the next 24 hours will determine whether he has surgery or not,” and that Slazinski might miss a week after an operation. Mack says it wouldn’t factor in any decision to redshirt Slazinski and would wait “until the last possible second” on that option for anybody on the roster.

