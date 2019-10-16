Massabesic scored three unanswered goals Wednesday afternoon as it ended its field hockey regular season with a 3-1 win at Cheverus.

Lucia Pompeo gave Cheverus (7-4-3) a 1-0 lead when she scored on the rebound of a Madisyn Durgin shot in the seventh minute. Late in the first half, however, the Mustangs (13-1) got goals from Emma Snyder and Emily Jacobs.

Izzy Hurlburt added a second-half goal.

Massabesic goalie Julia Gregoire made five saves, including two on Pompeo breakaways in the second half.

Hannah Woodford stopped nine shots for Cheverus.

Massabesic will be No. 2 seed in Class A South for upcoming regional tournament. Cheverus also appears likely to get a bye into the quarterfinals as the No. 5 seed.

BIDDEFORD 4, MARSHWOOD 1: Rylee Maushart, Megan Mourmouras, Abby Allen and Brooklyn Goff scored in the first half, and Anna Lavigne contributed two assists as the Tigers (14-0) finished a perfect regular season with a victory over the Hawks (4-9-1) in Biddeford.

Biddeford, the reigning Class A champion, will be the No. 1 seed in the regional tournament.

Marshwood got a second-half goal from Corrin Hasty and 11 saves from Nicole Roberts.

FREEPORT 3, YARMOUTH 2: Goals from Aynslie Decker and Kyla Havey in a 1-minute span of the second half snapped a tie and led the Falcons (9-3-2) to a victory over the Clippers (6-7-1) in Freeport.

The Falcons (9-3-2) took a 1-0 lead when Autumn Golding scored 17 minutes in, but three minutes into the second half, the Clippers (6-7-1) tied it on Abby Hill’s goal.

Decker then put Freeport ahead to stay, and Havey’s goal made it 3-1.

Hill got her second goal with 8:24 left.

Piper Sherbert stopped three shots and Rachel Harmon had a defensive save for the Falcons, ranked No. 2 in Class B South.

Cassie Walsh made five saves for sixth-seeded Yarmouth.

WESTBROOK 1, THORNTON ACADEMY 0: Chadda Chhoeun’s goal early in the first half was enough for the Blue Blazes (7-5-2) to defeat the Golden Trojans (7-6-1) in Westbrook, and likely secure a first-round playoff bye.

Chhoeun scored after the ball deflected off the goalkeeper’s pads.

SCARBOROUGH 2, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Bella Turner recorded a goal and an assist, and Hannah Dobecki also scored for the Red Storm (9-4-1) in a win over the Red Riots (4-10) at Scarborough.

Madelynn Drolet made 18 saves for South Portland.

GORHAM 4, BONNY EAGLE 2: Molly Murray scored two goals and assisted on another during a three-goal second half as the Rams (9-5) came from behind to beat the Scots (3-10-1) in Standish.

Sydney Connolly also scored for Gorham.

Riley Heacock and Emma Burnham each had a goal for Bonny Eagle. Lily O’Connor made eight saves.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 6, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: Emilia McKenny scored twice, and Lilly Weinrich, Katherine Larson, Brynn McKenny and Haley Hegarty each added a goal as the Panthers (5-9) defeated the Hawks (3-11) in Hiram.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

SACOPEE VALLEY 4, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 1: Gabbi Black scored two goals, Lakyn Hink and Gabby Martin added one apiece, and Kylie Day made seven saves as the Hawks (8-2-4) rolled past the Seagulls (2-10-2) in Old Orchard Beach.

Elise MacNair scored for OOB. Summer St. Louis and Maggie Strohm combined for 10 saves.

BONNY EAGLE 6, WESTBROOK 0: Emily Byrne scored three goals and set up another, Leah LaFrance had two goals and Monique Alexander added another as the Scots (8-3-1) cruised past the Blue Blazes (0-12) in Standish.

Hailey Koons chipped in with two assists.

VOLLEYBALL

BRUNSWICK/MT. ARARAT 3, SANFORD/NOBLE 0: Chloe Coombs recorded seven aces, Naomi Martin added 20 assists, and Kathleen Trapp had eight kills and six digs as the Dragons (2-10) swept the Spartans (1-12) in Sanford, 25-14, 25-22, 25-23.

