Todd I. May, 58, of Harrison, was arrested Oct. 9 on a charge of failure to appear after bail.
Deborah L. Johnson, 61, of Windham, was arrested Oct. 12 on charges of terrorizing and domestic violence assault.
Samantha L. Crossman, 22, of Windham, was summonsed Oct. 13 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
