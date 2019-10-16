Todd I. May, 58, of Harrison, was arrested Oct. 9 on a charge of failure to appear after bail.

Deborah L. Johnson, 61, of Windham, was arrested Oct. 12 on charges of terrorizing and domestic violence assault.

Samantha L. Crossman, 22, of Windham, was summonsed Oct. 13 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

filed under:
Lakes Region Weekly police, windham maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles