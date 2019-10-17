Supervisors at Kennebunk High School did not take appropriate steps to respond to a former teacher’s allegations of discrimination and retaliation, according to an independent investigation by a Boston-area law firm.

The report also found sufficient evidence that Rosa Slack, who is black, experienced harassment when a former student draped a confederate flag over his shoulder before entering Slack’s class in 2016 but did not find enough evidence that she was discriminated against.

In addition, the investigation concluded that Slack was retaliated against in a performance review during the 2016-17 school year but not retaliated against in connection with another incident involving her role as an adviser to the school’s civil rights team.

The 59-page report provides a highly detailed account of the events that prompted Slack to file a complaint with the Maine Human Rights Commission in 2018 and have consumed the district ever since.

However, the Oct. 12 report — prepared by Sanghavi Law Office of Brookline, Massachusetts at the request of the RSU 21 school board — also is heavily redacted in many places and challenging to read.

The report was posted on the RSU 21 website on Tuesday, along with a statement from the board of directors.

“While the RSU had begun to respond and address the important issues related to diversity, equity and inclusion in many ways, we also recognize that we are just beginning the work we need to do,” the statement read.

The board has planned a community listening session for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Kennebunk Elementary School gymnasium.

In addition to the board’s statement, its attorney, Peter Lowe of the Lewiston firm Bann & Isaccson, issued a statement about the redactions in the report. In it, he says that under Maine law, “records relating to complaints or charges of misconduct about school employees, and the responses to complaints and charges of misconduct, are confidential personnel information.” Further, he said, performance evaluations and other reports that detail a school employee’s “work or general character,” also are confidential. All references to students are redacted as well under the federal Family Education Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).

Since Slack’s complaint became public in February, the school district that encompasses the towns of Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel, has come under significant scrutiny.

Slack, who left her teaching job in Kennebunk and now teaches in Portland, settled with the school district in June for $50,000 — $40,000 of which went to attorney costs.

The school district also has paid $78,078 for the independent investigation, $47,488 to Sanghavi Law Office, which specializes in race discrimination, and $30,590 to Brann & Isaccson.

The superintendent of schools during the incidents involving Slack, Katie Hawes, stepped down this summer to take a job at the University of Southern Maine.

RSU 21 then hired a new superintendent, Maryann Perry, who retired from the Marblehead, Massachusetts, school district amid allegations it violated state law by purposely withholding nearly $600,000 in out-of-district special education tuition bills in 2018 and then paid them using money from the 2019 budget.

Perry resigned less than a month later, after the RSU 21 board acknowledged that it mishandled her hiring. The board chairwoman, MaryBeth Luce, also resigned from the board over the controversy.

This story will be updated.

