WESTBROOK — Ghosts and ghouls will take over Main Street for Halloween trick-or-treating, a local tradition.

The Westbrook/Gorham Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Halloween event on Main Street from 4-6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Families are invited to trick or treat at Main Street businesses in costume. A costume contest will be held at 5:30 p.m.

On Oct. 27, Rock Row will host “Trick or Truck” from noon to 3 p.m.

The free event will mix trick or treating with on-site monster trucks, including Aftershock, the Guinness World Record-holding Big Red Monster Fire Truck, and Shaw Brothers construction trucks. There will be opportunities to climb into the trucks.

