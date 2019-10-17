David Morse will make an excellent city councilor for Ward 1. I have known David and his family a long time. David and his wife, Kaitlyn, have already demonstrated their commitment to serving Westbrook. They have chosen to raise their young family here and to become intimately involved in our city. David has served on the Zoning Board of Appeals and as the chair of the local Democratic Committee. He has dedicated his life to helping those in need, serving as an attorney for low income and disabled people. He is smart, passionate, caring, funny and committed to Westbrook. He is exactly who we need on the council.

I had the honor of representing Ward 1 for the past 18 years. I can think of no one better to continue representing the citizens of Ward 1 than David Morse. Please join me and vote for David.

Brendan Rielly

Former Ward One City Councilor

and City Council president

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: