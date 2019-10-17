I am writing in full support of a friend and colleague, Phil Spiller, for mayor of Westbrook. I have known Phil Spiller for over 15 years; I first met him in pilot training at JetBlue Airways. I am sure it was within five minutes of our first conversation that he had mentioned the city of Westbrook. His love and passion for the part of the country he is from is truly amazing. We both share a common desire to serve the citizens from where we are both from. I live in Emerald Isle, North Carolina, where I serve as a commissioner. Westbrook has a unique opportunity to have an ambassador who not only loves where he is from, but proudly represents it everywhere he flies. He truly lives and breathes for his home of Westbrook.

As an airline captain you are constantly meeting people every day from all walks of life, working as a team with your crew, and sometimes finding yourself in less than ideal situations. Every person Phil has met he treats them each with the same genuine kindness. Working with his crew he leads them with grace, always making sure everyone’s on the same page and is happy. Any un-ideal situations that arise as a captain require strong leadership, which Phil shows everyday.

His time spent traveling has allowed him to interact with all sorts of people, communities, governments and more. He has witnessed and examined the many different countries, counties and towns as to how they represent their community. His travels have allowed him to grow and constantly give him new ideas that he can bring home to Westbrook.

I believe Phil Spiller will be a perfect mayor for Westbrook. He is cultured, kind and truly devoted to his home. I believe Phil and the city of Westbrook will soar to new heights with him as mayor.

Mark Taylor

Captain, Jetblue Airways

Commisioner, Emerald Isle, North Carolina

